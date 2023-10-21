Brooklyn Beckham shows off endless tattoos as he works up a sweat in the gym

Brooklyn Beckham has around 100 tattoos, and on Saturday, he showed off a number of them while working up a sweat in the gym. Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old gave fans a glimpse of his weight training workout, all while revealing his impressive collection of ink.

© Instagram Brooklyn Beckham showed off a number of his tattoos on Instagram

Among them was Brooklyn's iconic tattoo of his wife Nicola Peltz's eyes, which sits on the back of his neck. Fans could also see the cursive print below, which is a word by word depiction of a note Nicola wrote to him ahead of their wedding in 2022.

It reads: "My forever boy, read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I've ever met and I hope I never go a day without your love.

© Instagram The 24-year-old has around 100 tattoos in total

"I think you are so incredible. Just know we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond. Love always, your future wifey."

Speaking to USA Today in 2022, Brooklyn actually admitted that around 70 of his 100 tattoos are dedicated to Nicola. "She always cries when I get her another tattoo, I always love to surprise her with new ink," he said.

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham shows off incredible tattoo of wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn, who has previously called tattoos "very addictive," added another to his growing collection this month, and he shares the same design with his younger brothers – Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18,

© WWD Brooklyn previously revealed that 70 out of his 100 tattoos are dedicated to his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham

At the start of October, the brother trio headed to Soho in London where they paid a visit to celebrity-verified tattoo artist Pablo, known as Certified Letter Boy, who inked the words "Brotherhood" onto each of them.

© Instagram The Beckham brother trio headed to Soho in October for new family-inspired tattoos

Brooklyn and Romeo opted to have their new inking on their legs whereas Cruz chose to have the family stamp across his hand.

Pablo shared a slew of black-and-white photos and videos from the Beckham boys' visit, alongside the words: "Brotherhood @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham." Pablo even posed for a quick photo with his A-list clients, and they all looked extremely happy with the finished results.

All three of the Beckham boys have inherited their love of tattoos from their dad David, who has around 88 different designs himself. Fisher Stevens, director of Netflix's BECKHAM documentary recently opened up about a discussion he'd had with the football star, in which he asked David about his tattoo obsession.

© Instagram The Beckham boys have inherited their love of tattoos from their dad David

"Well you guys can kind of see his tattoos. We did have a moment about tattoos that unfortunately we couldn't fit in," he recalled. "At the time, I said, 'How many tattoos do you have?' He said, 'I have 88.'

"I said, 'You know exactly?' He said, 'I think I have 88.' And I said, 'Why David?,' and he said, 'I just like them.' I go, 'Is there some form of self-torture?' And he said, 'No, I don't think so.' I thought so."