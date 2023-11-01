Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly stuns in thigh-split dress - and boyfriend Adam Peaty has the best reaction

Holly Ramsay and her partner Adam Peaty are so loved-up, and the star shared a series of memories from the last month that her beau had a great reaction to on Instagram.

Taking to the social media site, Holly posted series of photos that included one which saw her modelling a slinky black dress with a thigh-high split as she stood at the bottom of a flight of stairs at her family's London home.

The model and podcaster held up a pair of loafers and wore her pretty blonde hair loose. Other snapshots included one of Holly wrapped in a beige bathrobe, and another where she held her boyfriend's hand, as well as one where she perched on the end of a bed, smiling.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly is a sun-kissed beach babe in yellow bikini

"October fun," she captioned the series, adding emojis of a heart, squirrel, autumn leaf and a suitcase. Her followers quickly responded with their love for the images, with one commenting: "Lush," and several posting heart-eyes emojis.

"I absolutely love the fact you have found the one and [are] so in love," wrote another. Adam, meanwhile, simply posted a video of Sasha Baron Cohen's character Borat awkwardly dancing amid a group of men! The couple only revealed that they are in a relationship over the summer, but 23-year-old Holly discussed her future wedding plans in a recent interview.

© Instagram Holly looked so glamorous

Gordon Ramsay and his family opened up about their home life during a chat with People magazine, which saw his wife Tana describe the celebrity chef as "incredibly sensitive" and "a crier".

On the subject of her emotional father, Holly chimed in that she expects Gordon to be very tearful when she ties the knot and joked that she will need to take this into consideration when it comes to her bridal outfit.

© Getty Holly and Adam at the British Grand Prix in July

"The day he walks me down the aisle, we are going to need so many tissues. My veil will have to be [made of] tissues so he can walk behind me and mop up his tears," she said. While she hasn't discussed any plans to marry in the near future, she does occasionally give fans glimpses into her relationship with Olympic swimmer Adam.

She is believed to have started dating the former Strictly Come Dancing star in 2022, after his split from his ex-girlfriend, Eiri Munro. The former couple – who share son George – announced they were splitting after three years together in August 2022.

© Getty Adam split from his ex-girlfriend Eiri Munro last year

Adam wrote on Instagram at the time: "Eiri and I have decided to go our separate ways. "We have enjoyed a wonderful three years together, two of those with our gorgeous son George. Our priority has always been to provide the happiest and healthiest home environment for him, and right now that means ending our romantic relationship.

"I could not ask for a greater mother for George and I am so grateful to Eiri for her amazing support over the last three years. Eiri and George, I’m sorry for letting you down. My only interest is for the well-being of our family at this difficult time so I ask that our privacy is respected and I won’t be saying anything further."