Inside Michelle Yeoh's secret second wedding with husband Jean Todt which also included her Oscar

After nearly two decades together, Michelle Yeoh and her husband Jean Todt are continuing to showcase their love for each other, this time with another wedding celebration.

The 61-year-old actress and the 77-year-old former Ferrari CEO first tied the knot this July in Geneva, 19 years after they first met in 2004, and they recently held a second private wedding party.

The couple held a small casual affair for friends and family at the Little Katong Cafe in Michelle's hometown of Ipoh, Malaysia, with the restaurant sharing several photos on their Facebook page.

© Instagram Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt just celebrated their wedding with a second small party

The cafe displayed a board with a throwback picture of the pair, describing their love story. They met in Shanghai on June 4, 2004 and less than two months later, Jean proposed to the star.

They finally tied the knot in a private ceremony this July and, as the board reads, "after 7135 days on 17th December, we celebrate with family and friends in Ipoh."

© Little Katong Cafe/Facebook Their second ceremony was held at a cafe in Ipoh, Malaysia

The venue also featured a photoshopped poster of Michelle's 1997 James Bond flick Tomorrow Never Dies, this time with Jean's face photoshopped onto Pierce Brosnan's with the title Love Never Dies.

The entire cafe was beautifully decorated with pink floral arrangements and balloons in white and gold, and the husband and wife kept things quite casual and informal. While Jean wore a black and gold graphic tee with a pair of black jeans, Michelle was dressed in a pastel green vest with white trimming, plus lime green pants.

© Little Katong Cafe/Facebook The couple kept things casual and warm, and even brought Michelle's Oscar along for the party!

However, what added to the novelty of the occasion was the entire party being themed around Michelle's historic wins for Everything Everywhere All At Once. Several posters bore pictures of the star with her awards, including her SAG Award and coveted Academy Award for Best Actress.

With her Oscar victory, Michelle became only the second person of color in the history of the ceremony to emerge victorious in the category, after Halle Berry's win for the 2001 film Monster's Ball (who also presented Michelle with the trophy).

© Little Katong Cafe/Facebook A glimpse of the couple's love story, on display at the venue

In fact, her gold man of the hour even made an appearance, being proudly held by members of the staff and friends and family of the couple in photos, who proudly displayed the trophy.

The actress took to her Instagram this July to share photos from her Swiss wedding, and sweetly wrote: "19 years and YES!! We are married!!

© Getty Images The pair have been together since 2004 and got engaged less than two months after they first met

"Thank you to our 'families' who have loved us all these years. We love you, and here's to many more to come."

In a previous interview with Town and Country, she remarked that while they were still "thinking" about getting married at that point, they marked milestones together by counting the days rather than the months and years, explaining .

© Instagram They officially said their "I Do's" this July in Geneva

"He counts the number of days rather than the years," she joked. "I'll ask him, 'What is the present for 6,725 days?'"

While she has a home in several locations worldwide with her husband, including in Geneva, she gushed to the outlet that she considered home to be "wherever the people that I love are. Wherever Jean is."

© Instagram Congratulations once again to the newlyweds!

