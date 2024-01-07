Heidi Klum, 50, and model daughter Leni steal the show in skin-tight sequin gowns

Supermodel Heidi Klum glammed up on Saturday evening as she stepped out to attend The Art of Elysium's 25th Anniversary HEAVEN Gala in Los Angeles alongside her mini-me daughter Leni.

For the glitzy red carpet occasion, Heidi, 50, and her model daughter twinned in sparkling sequin gowns. Oozing sophistication, TV host Heidi wowed in a strapless nude dress adorned with golden sequin flowers.

© Getty Images The mother-daughter duo twinned in glimmering sequins

She wore her honeyed locks down loose and accessorised with a cluster of golden bangles for some added bling. Injecting some of her daughter's fiery red look into her own outfit, Heidi rounded off her get-up with a glossy red manicure. Perfection!

© Getty Images Heidi and Leni looked sensational on the red carpet

Leni, 19, meanwhile, turned heads in a strapless crimson maxi dress adorned with sheer netting and shimmering sequins. To elevate her daring look, the budding model wore a red rose corsage choker and swept her raven tresses back into a sleek runway-ready style.

© Getty Images The duo opted for similar makeup looks

As for makeup, the mother-daughter duo coordinated seamlessly. Letting their outfits do the talking, Heidi and Leni accentuated their natural features with honeyed bronzer, winged eyeliner and nude, frosted lipstick - the latest trend to sweep the internet.

Leni's glamorous outing with her famous mother comes after the teen posed up a storm alongside her musician dad, Seal. On Friday, the 'Kiss from a Rose' hitmaker made a rare public appearance with his four children in tow at The Book of Clarence premiere in LA.

Posing for photos outside the Academy Museum, Seal was all smiles alongside his daughters Leni, Lou, 13, and his sons, Johan, 16, and Henry, who at 18, is already the same height as his dad, standing tall at 6'3.

© Getty Images Seal was reunited with all four of his children, (L-R) Leni Klum, Lou Samuel, Henry Samuel, and Johan Samuel

Also in attendance was Seal's girlfriend Laura Strayer who looked effortlessly chic in an all-black ensemble. Sisters Leni and Lou similarly donned black for the family affair. Lou looked stylish in a strapless dress, while Leni opted for a black leather look complete with cropped trousers, a fitted jacket and a pair of showstopping knee-high boots.

Seal met Heidi when she was just two weeks pregnant with Leni, whose biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. The singer went on to officially adopt her in 2009.

WATCH: Seal makes unexpected confession about his children with ex-wife Heidi Klum

Despite their split in 2012 and subsequent divorce in 2014, former couple Heidi and Seal have continued to prioritise their children. "I mean, it's never easy," she previously said on Today.

© Getty Images Heidi and Seal split in 2012

"Obviously when you get married and you have children, you hope for that to last forever. Unfortunately, that was not the case."

She added: "You try to do your best to keep your children as happy as possible and keep them as grounded and loved as possible. But other than that, this is life."