Heidi Klum and Seal's teenage sons tower over their dad as he reunites with all four of his children

It was a family affair for Seal on Friday night as he reunited with all four of his children, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Heidi Klum.

The 60-year-old singer made a rare public appearance with his kids at 'The Book of Clarence' premiere in LA, and his teenage sons stole the show as they both almost towered over their famous dad.

WATCH: Seal shares unexpected confession about his children

Posing for photos outside the Academy Museum, Seal was joined by his daughters Lou, 13, and Leni, 19, and his sons, Johan, 16, and Henry, who at 18, is already the same height as his dad, standing tall at 6'3.

Seal – who was also joined by his longtime girlfriend Laura Strayer – was beaming as he proudly stood with his children, with the entire family displaying their effortless style.

The 'Kiss from a Rose' singer looked dapper in a white suit, while both his sons opted for more laid-back attire.

Johan rocked a hoodie with cargo pants and accessorized with a diamond chain, while Henry wore an open shirt with an orange top underneath and matched his brother in cargo pants.

© Getty Images Seal's sons are nearly taller than their dad

The resemblance between Seal and his eldest son is evident, and even mom Heidi thinks they are the spitting image of each other. "He's the mirror image of his father," she said during the New York premiere of 'House of Z' last year.

"Not just the looks; even that characteristic little gap in his teeth. And let's be honest, Seal is quite the handsome man."

© Getty Images Seal was reunited with all four of his children, (L-R) Leni Klum, Lou Samuel, Henry Samuel, and Johan Samuel

It wasn't just his sons who showed off their sense of style on the red carpet. His youngest daughter Lou looked elegant in a black strapless dress, while model Leni opted for an all-black leather look with cropped pants, a fitted jacket, and knee-high boots.

Seal met Heidi when she was just two weeks pregnant with Leni, whose biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. The singer went on to officially adopt her in 2009.

© Getty Images Seal and his children were joined by his longtime girlfriend, Laura Strayer

Speaking about Seal becoming Leni's legal father, Flavio told the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera back in 2016: "Leni is my natural daughter, but the three of us calmly agreed that it made the most sense that he adopt her because a child needs to grow up in a family."

Seal and Leni share an extremely close bond, and she has supported him during several red-carpet appearances in recent years. At the premiere of 'The Harder They Fall' in 2021, he had the sweetest words to say about his daughter.

© Getty Images Seal and his youngest daughter Lou

He told Entertainment Tonight: "It's always been like this; from the day I met [Leni's] mother. She [Heidi] was two weeks pregnant with this beautiful woman. We have always had this bond."

Seal and Heidi split in 2012 and their divorce was finalized in 2014, but despite their marriage breaking down, their children have always been their top priority. "I mean, it's never easy," she previously said on 'Today'.

© Getty Images Seal with his daughter Leni and brother, Jeymes Samuel

"Obviously when you get married and you have children, you hope for that to last forever. Unfortunately, that was not the case."

She added: "You try to do your best to keep your children as happy as possible and keep them as grounded and loved most as possible. But other than that, this is life."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.