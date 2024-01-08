The Tourist's Jamie Dornan makes endearing comment about being a father to his three 'cool' daughters

Jamie Dornan tends to keep his personal life notoriously private, however, he recently gave fans a candid insight into fatherhood in a new interview.

The 41-year-old, who is currently starring in the BBC's The Tourist, shares three daughters - Dulcie, ten, Elva, seven, and four-year-old Alberta – with wife of 11 years, actress Amelia Warner.

Speaking with The Sunday Times, the dad-of-three revealed he hopes his children will follow in their famous parents' footsteps by taking the creative path one day.

"I want to be someone they feel they can trust and say anything to," he said, adding: "They seem to be very creative, cool, talented little people who are performers." He then joked: "Perfect little nepo babies!"

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Jamie Dornan with his wife of 11 years Amelia Warner

As for seeking advice for himself, the Belfast star has a handful of close-knit friends in the acting world. "I have a close circle: Andrew Garfield, Eddie Redmayne, Tom Sturridge, Rafe Spall, Charlie Cox," he divulged.

Away from work, Jamie and his family split their time between their homes in London, Portugal and west Ireland. During the filming of The Tourist, which sees the actor taking on the role of an amnesiac on the run, he travelled to Australia and stayed there for six months before relocating to Ireland for the second series - a decision which Jamie admits was down to him.

"I couldn't have done Australia again, if I'm being really truthful – just logistically for my family," he admitted to the Independent. "We had a great time but I can't be doing that to my family every other year. It's not how I want to live my life."

The Anthropoid actor makes no secret of his adoration for his wife and daughters. Taking to Instagram in 2022, Jamie shared a snap of Amelia holding hands with her girls whilst crossing the street. He penned in the caption: "I'm nothing but a pile of dust without this crew."

Over the years, Jamie has starred in some incredible films after finding fame on BBC drama, The Fall. One of his most famous roles will no doubt be Christian Grey in The Fifty Shades trilogy. Despite the level of fame and fandom the franchise exposed him to, things did take a sinister turn before the pandemic.

"I tried to put walls up around [the fans], to really try and not let that in," he told the publication. "I'm pretty good at just blocking any of the noise associated with whatever fandom is – not letting it affect me, or more importantly my family."

© Two Brothers/Steffan Hill The actor plays Elliot in The Tourist

Trying to block the memory out, the actor added: "I've been involved in situations where it's impacted my family. I had a situation... a stalker-type situation before Covid. That was [explicit] scary. Someone turned up at my house when my kids were there. It was not something... The more I can block that out, the better it is for me and the family."