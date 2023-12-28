Emily Andre's daughter Amelia looks so tall in family beach photo

Emily and Peter Andre are currently living the dream at the ultra-luxe InterContinental RasAlKhaimah resort in the United Arab Emirates, treating their children, Amelia, nine, and Theo, seven, to a sun-soaked break.

On Thursday, Emily took to Instagram to share an insight into their family holiday, posting a photo of her two children enjoying the sensational ocean views from a beachside swing – and we can't believe how tall Amelia looks!

The beautiful photo sees Amelia and Theo dressed in swimwear with their backs to the camera, with Amelia wearing a cute striped swimsuit. Comments quickly flooded in, with fans commenting on the incredible surroundings.

"Wow. That looks amazing! Have a lovely time," one wrote, while another commented: "Looks stunning they are having such a lovely time."

Another fan commented how impressed they are with Emily and Peter's decision to protect their kids from the limelight, writing: "I admire how you’re keeping the younger ones out of the paparazzi, have a wonderful new years to you and your family."

Peter posted a sunset photo of himself and Emily too, with the pair raising their arms into the air, with Emily wearing a white lace dress and cradling her bump.

The Andre clan is spending New Year at the luxury resort, with Emily writing that she "can't wait" to ring in 2024 on holiday, with the upcoming 12 months set to be exciting for the family, with Emily expecting another baby!

The NHS doctor shared in October that there's another mini Andre on the way. The pair shared a joint post on their Instagram accounts of a photo showing them beaming from ear to ear whilst Emily held several baby scans.

They captioned the announcement: "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024 The kids are so excited. So are we @dr_emily_official."

Whilst the news came as a surprise, Emily and Peter have long planned a third baby.

In an exclusive chat with HELLO! last year, Emily revealed that she has always wanted three kids, while Peter has always wanted five – meaning if they added another member to their family, they'd both reach their respective dream number of little ones.

Peter's older children, Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, are excited too, with Princess sharing her delight on Instagram in the form of a red heart on their announcement, writing "congratulations," though we expect her private reaction was much more excitable, given how close she is to her step-mother!

We can't wait to see more photos from their holiday!

