Emma Stone's very private life with husband Dave McCary and rarely-seen daughter Louise explored

Emma Stone may be one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, but she's also one of the most reserved when it comes to discussions of her private life.

The star, 34, keeps a relatively low profile when she's not in the midst of promoting a new project or at a public event, like her latest showing at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday.

Read on to learn more about the Oscar-winning star's private life with her husband Dave McCary and their rarely-seen daughter.

VIDEO: It Girl: Emma Stone

Who is Emma Stone's husband?

The actress is married to Dave McCary, a comedian and writer who is best known as the segment director for Saturday Night Live, a role he held from 2013 to 2019.

SEE: Celebrity street style chic: Emma Stone

He was also the main director for the first two seasons of the YouTube series Epic Rap Battles of History and directed the feature film Brigsby Bear in 2017. He and Emma also helm a production company, Fruit Tree Productions.

© Getty Images Emma and Dave made their first public appearance at a January 2019 LA Clippers game

How and when did Emma Stone meet her husband?

Emma and Dave met in late 2016 when she hosted SNL for the third time and starred in a sketch which Dave directed.

MORE: Emma Stone just recycled her never-before-seen wedding mini dress

They reportedly didn't begin dating till later in 2017, although were rarely spotted in public, only making their first major appearance at the 2019 SAG Awards.

© Instagram Emma and Dave announced their engagement in December 2019

Who did Emma Stone date before getting married?

Prior to Dave, the Easy A star was mainly linked to two of her co-stars, the first being Succession star Kieran Culkin, who she co-starred with in 2009's Paper Man.

They dated for two years before calling it quits, although Emma quickly found love again with her The Amazing Spider-Man co-lead Andrew Garfield.

MORE: Emma Stone’s major beauty secret is infused in this incredible eye cream

While they never publicly discussed their relationship, they were spotted together often, remaining a power couple till their split in 2015.

© Getty Images The actress dated her Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield from 2011-2015

When did Emma Stone and Dave McCary get married?

In a rare personal post, Dave revealed in December 2019 that he and Emma were engaged, showing off the ring he gave her on Instagram.

The two were married the following year in a private ceremony, which wasn't confirmed till they were spotted in Los Angeles in September of that year wearing matching rings.

© Getty Images Emma and Dave privately tied the knot in 2020, with the star even wearing her wedding dress to the 2022 Met Gala

Does Emma Stone have a child?

It was reported in January 2021 that Emma and Dave were expecting their first child, and in March, Emma gave birth to their daughter.

THROWBACK: Viewers can't believe Emma Stone's accent in Cruella

After the birth certificate was obtained by TMZ, it was revealed their daughter was named Louise Jean McCary, a tribute to Emma's grandmother as it was a reversal of her own name, Jean Louise. The parents go back and forth between raising her in New York and Los Angeles.

© Getty Images The couple welcomed their first child in March 2021, a daughter

What has Emma Stone said about her personal life?

The Oscar winner is notoriously private about her life away from the spotlight, telling The New York Times in 2015 how uncomfortable she was with the notion of paparazzi, particularly when she was dating Andrew.

MORE: Emma Stone has four multimillion-dollar homes to raise her baby in

"It's uncomfortable to have photographers outside of your home," she said. "That's never going to feel good, and I don't think that's O.K. Yet there's also a goal to live life normally.

© Getty Images The Oscar-winning star shies away from discussing her private life

"So, if they photograph you walking to the same restaurant every morning, like you do when you live in a neighborhood. Honestly, I try not to think about it any longer than when it's happening."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.