Ellie Goulding's husband Caspar Jopling shares new photo of singer amid rumours of marital woes

It's been widely rumoured that Ellie Goulding and her husband Caspar Jopling are going through a strained patch. Although either party are yet to comment, the art dealer took to Instagram to upload an image of his wife to mark artist Tracey Emin's 60th birthday.

On Monday, the 31-year-old shared a series of throwback images to celebrate Tracey's art over the years – including an image of Ellie standing in front of an incredible piece.

"Happy 60th birthday to the GREAT Tracey Emin," he wrote in the caption. "Here are some of the various moments I’ve spent in the presence of Tracey or Tracey’s art.. over the last decade! Margate… Royal Academy… Oslo… home.. White Cube... London.. New York... (many other times I didn't have space for !!) @traceyeminstudio."

The post comes shortly after it was reported that the couple had been spending time apart due to their "hectic schedules". HELLO! has contacted representatives for the star to comment.

The couple tied the knot at York Minster on 31 August 2019 in a star-studded ceremony, which was attended by the likes of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. They had been dating since 2017 and announced their engagement in The Times in August 2018.

© David M. Benett Ellie and Caspar were last pictured together at the Serpentine Summer Party last week

"I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person," Casper later wrote on social media after popping the question, "No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love. Hope, passion, confidence, and more love.

"There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with. I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together, crying with laughter at stupid jokes, chatting into the early hours of the morning about art, music, the world, and the future. I love you Elena. And thank you to all of you that have sent such loving messages today."

© David M. Benett The couple married on 31 August 2019

Ellie and Casper have since become parents to their son, Arthur, whom they welcomed in April 2021. Casper was the one to reveal their baby had arrived, sharing a photo of a bouquet of flowers on Instagram Stories, and writing: "Mum and baby both healthy and happy :) Extremely grateful."

He added: "I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job, but during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy - Thank you x."

Last week, Ellie, 33, was seen without her wedding when she attended the Serpentine Summer Party alongside husband Caspar.