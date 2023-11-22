Pierce Brosnan's buff beach body is reminiscent of his James Bond days - see photo

Pierce Brosnan made the most of his Malibu lifestyle this week when he treated himself to a solo day at the beach.

The new photos of the James Bond actor show him strolling along the sandy shoreline wearing a white vest which showed off his trim physique.

He peeled off his sweater which he tied around his waist and looked tanned and toned in his casual attire.

Although he now sports grey hair, Pierce's buff appearance was reminiscent of a scene from one of his 007 movies.

The Irish-born actor wore a pair of sunglasses to shield his eyes from the bright sunshine.

© BackGrid Pierce shows off his trim physique during his beach stroll

After his walk, Pierce hopped on a bike and rode along the bike path to add some extra cardio to his routine.

He played the famous spy in four James Bond movies throughout the 1990s and into the early 2000s.

When quizzed about who he thinks should replace Daniel Craig, now that his run has come to an end, Pierce had a surprising response. "I don’t care," he told British GQ, before adding: "It’ll be interesting to see who they get, who the man shall be. Whoever he be, I wish him well."

© Instagram Pierce lives an active life with his wife

While he may not be fussed who steps into Bond's shiny shoes, he lavished Daniel with praise over his portrayal of the character. "I have the greatest admiration for Daniel Craig and what he did," he told the outlet.

"The physicality he brought to the performance was monumental. Daniel always gives of his heart. Very courageous, very strong."

© Getty Images Pierce praised Daniel Craig for his portrayal of James Bond

It's hard to believe that Pierce turned 70 earlier this year and his family were alongside him to celebrate his milestone.

The sons he shares with wife Keely - Paris, 22, and Dylan, 26 - paid tribute to their dad with his youngest sharing a collection of touching family photos over the years with the caption: "happy 70th to the creator @piercebrosnanofficial; more life, more art, more blessings…"

© Getty Images Pierce and Keely met in 1994

Keely also wanted Pierce to know how much she loved him and shared a photo of her husband of 21 years soaking up the sun in the countryside.

Keely wrote: "Happy Birthday my darling @piercebrosnanofficial. Wishing you a blessed, bountiful and adventurous new trip around the sun. It’s not how old you are … it’s how bold you are in life. I love you with all my heart. Photo by @keelyshayebrosnan."

© Getty The family are extremely close

Fans loved her words and commented: "It’s nice to see a celebrity couple who are normal and love each other so much," and, "True Real Love is what you share, you are both aging like fine wines the secret of that is happiness and comfort. #Goals Happy Birthday Pierce."

