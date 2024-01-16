Rob Kardashian returns to social media to share personal message alongside rare family photo

Rob Kardashian is notoriously private when it comes to posting on social media, but paid tribute to a much-adored family member this week.

The reality star took to Instagram on Monday to post a never-before-seen picture of his seven-year-old daughter Dream sitting in a restaurant with her cousin Chicago West.

The pair were pictured in matching T-shirts and were all smiles during the fun outing. The photo was posted to mark Chicago's sixth birthday, with doting uncle Rob writing: "Happy birthday Chi," alongside a slew of love heart emojis.

Rob very rarely posts on social media and the last time he did was back in June when he paid tribute to sister Khloe Kardashian on her birthday.

He posted just three times in 2023, with the other both uploaded in February, paying tribute to his late father Robert Kardashian Sr., on what would have been his birthday.

Rob Kardashian paid tribute to his niece Chicago West on her birthday

While Rob keeps out of the spotlight, his daughter Dream often features on her family members' social media pages.

The adorable little girl - who Rob shares with ex Blac Chyna - is particularly close with her aunt Khloe.

© Photo: Instagram Rob's daughter Dream is incredibly close to her cousins

Khloe has revealed the reason why Dream spends so much time at her family's home in a past episode of The Kardashians, admitting that she was like the little girl's "third parent", and is there to help Rob - who is notoriously private - out whenever he needs it.

"Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another, we’ve always been," she said.

© Instagram Rob previously shared a photo of himself and Khloe Kardashian to pay tribute to his sister

She also explained: "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way."

Khloe added: "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from."

© @krisjenner Instagram Rob Kardashian pictured with daughter Dream

Rob is more than grateful for Khloe's close involvement in his family life and this was more than evident when he paid tribute to her on her birthday.

His message read: "Happy Birthday @khloekardashian. Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup! I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I. I don’t know what I would do without you."

