Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Gosling feature in unseen backstage photo after SAG Awards battle – check out their interaction

Robert Downey Jr. emerged a winner once again at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, February 24 in what has become one of his career's definitive victory laps.

The actor, 58, has picked up a majority of the major Best Supporting Actor trophies for his performance in Christopher Nolan's epic drama Oppenheimer.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling, 43, who was once considered an early frontrunner in the category for his scene-stealing turn in Barbie, has yet to pick up a major televised prize, although there's nothing but love between the actors.

The two stars have faced off in almost every ceremony for the prize, and while Robert beat him to the post almost every time, they remain as friendly as ever.

That relationship was highlighted in a candid photo the Iron Man star shared on his Instagram, along with several others, from the SAG Awards.

While rounding up his successful night, he included a snap of himself in an animated conversation with the Drive star while behind the scenes of the ceremony.

The two looked like old friends catching up, like a large number of the nominated actors are this year, with several of them boasting credits with each other in past and upcoming projects.

Ryan, for instance, stars alongside Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt in the upcoming The Fall Guy and the pair are good friends, to the point that Emily's two daughters with husband John Krasinski are rooting for the Barbie star to take it home at the coming Oscars.

The English actress, 40, joined MTV's Josh Horowitz for a taping of his Happy Sad Confused podcast at the 92nd Street Y in New York, which HELLO! attended, and she revealed that nine-year-old Hazel and seven-year-old Violet were in her co-star's camp.

© Instagram Robert and Ryan were caught in the midst of an animated conversation at the SAG Awards

"Ryan Gosling, I mean, he reigns supreme in our house," Emily shared. She added that her daughters were massive fans of not only the actor but also of the Greta Gerwig movie as well.

"I had to go last week and do a bit of press for The Fall Guy, and it was a trip that we hadn't planned," she recalled. "So I said to the girls, 'You know who's to blame for this?...Ken!'"

Amid the audience's laughter, she continued: "And my kids were like, 'Really?' So they started singing, 'I blame Ken!'" Although Violet came to the Barbie star's defense.

© Getty Images A majority of the nominated actors this year are already friends and former co-stars

"My little one, who's particularly in love with him, was like, 'I mean I don't really want to blame Ken, because I love him so much.' It was very cute!" While they haven't yet met Ryan, Emily reiterated that "they want to…bad."

While Oppenheimer has proved to be the critics' favorite based on awards love (it has also clinched key victories in Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor categories as well), Barbie emerged as the real crowd favorite from summer of 2023's Barbenheimer mania.

© Getty Images Robert's win at the SAG Awards marked his second Actor (after a win in 2001 for "Ally McBeal")

Oppenheimer ended 2023 grossing a whopping $960 million, while Barbie topped that with a mammoth $1.4 billion gross, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year and one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

