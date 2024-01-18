Nikita Kuzmin is all loved-up with girlfriend Lauren as he showcases toned physique

Nikita Kuzmin is currently preparing for a nationwide tour with the Strictly Live! Tour, but the dancer couldn't help but reminisce about a recent holiday.

After just missing out on the Glitterball Trophy on the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing with Layton Williams, the star headed out to Dubai with his girlfriend, Lauren Jaine. Nikita shared some more of his holiday snaps including one where he showed off his ripped physique as he relaxed on a boat in the sunshine.

WATCH: Nikita Kuzmin and girlfriend Lauren Jaine ride quadbike in desert

The Ukrainian-born professional dancer also shared several photos with his girlfriend, Lauren Jaine, as the pair rode on a quadbike in the desert and the model posed on the beach.

However, the sweetest photo saw the couple sharing a kiss in front of a banner reading '2024' as they welcomed the New Year in on their romantic trip.

The star lamented being away from his paradise as he quipped: "A week since the last tan," alongside a sunshine emoji.

Many fans couldn't help but note the dancer's physique as one penned: "Stop that posing semi naked what you trying to do to us poor women who can do nothing but admire?" and a second posted: "That's a beautiful boat, it so deserves you to adorn it."

A third joked about their own recent trip, writing: "Looks amazing, I'm just back from NYC where I defo didn't get a tan cos it was freezing," and a fourth said: "Looks a dream," while Nikita's recent Strictly partner Layton cheekily posted: "Oi oi!"

Nikita and Lauren are fast becoming one of our favourite couples and the pair melted hearts when they celebrated the dancer's birthday together alongside his family.

In photos shared to Instagram, the 26-year-old could be seen partying up a storm whilst surrounded by his parents Natalia and Ievgen and his lookalike sister, Anastasia, who is also known in the ballroom and Latin dance world.

One beaming snap showed the Strictly finalist flanked by a pair of metallic '26' balloons, whilst a second photo showed Nikita enjoying a sweet moment with his pet cat.

Amongst the carousel of images, Nikita also included two black-and-white images of Lauren, smiling sweetly for the camera. "Birthday with the loved ones [white heart emoji and '26']" Nikita noted in his caption.

