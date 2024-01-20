Kim Kardashian and Kanye West make very rare appearance together with daughter Chicago and son Saint

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still co-parenting the best way they know how, as they showed up for their eight-year-old son's Saint's basketball game Friday night in Los Angeles.

Although the pair left several seats between them, daughter Chicago, six, bridged the divide as she was pictured wandering between her two parents for hugs. Kanye arrived separately from Kim and Chicago, but the two were pictured talking once throughout the game to the surprise of many.

© Backgrid Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were seen together at their son Saint's basketball game in Los Angeles.

The pair finalized their divorce in 2022 after eight years of marriage; they are also parents to daughter North, ten, and four-year-old son Psalm.

In recent months reports have suggested that the pair have been at odds more than normal, with Kim unhappy with Kanye's continuing public anti-Semitics rants; the 46-year-old rapper was dropped by Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga in October 2022 after he posted a series of harmful messages on social media.

© Instagram Kim's Christmas card in 2021 featured her four kids and mom Kris

Kim and Kanye agreed to joint physical and legal custody of their four children in the divorce, but it is thought that Kim is the primary caregiver.

"She’s very hands-on and encouraging, always wanting to be there when they need. As shown by the TV series, family is the most important thing to her and so her kids will grow up feeling valued, listened to and supported – knowing they have the love and support of close relatives, particularly Kourtney who Kim says she turns to for advice," expert Lucy Shripton, Founder of The Sleep Nanny and parenting expert at The Baby Show, told HELLO! of how Kim is raising her four children.

“In a recent episode [of The Kardashians] Kim complained about being ‘frazzled’ showing she has the same old feelings that so many of us have; pulled in different directions by work, family and other commitments. But she always makes an effort to spend quality time with each of her kids.

"The fact that Kim is so candid and honest about the joys and chaotic side of parenting makes her more relatable for her fanbase but also helps her kids to understand her more, encouraging them to be better behaved."