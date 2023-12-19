Tim McGraw's three daughters can't 'stop laughing' at dad's 'iconic' appearance in throwback photo – fans react

Tim McGraw is taking a trip down memory lane… and not necessarily by his choice, but that of his daughters!

The country music icon is a girl dad to three daughters, Gracie Catherine, 26, Maggie Elizabeth, 25, and Audrey Caroline, 21, who he shares with Faith Hill, his wife since 1996.

With the holidays around the corner, the former Yellowstone: 1883 co-stars seem to have all their girls back in their Tennessee home, and it appears they took to their parents' photo archive to pull out all the embarrassing family photos.

Tim took to Instagram Monday and shared quite the throwback of himself, from his days still entering the country music scene in the early 1990s; his breakthrough album Not a Moment Too Soon was released in 1994.

The photo shows the "It's Your Love" singer around his early to mid 20s, with long gelled hair and light stubble as he rested his arms and head on an acoustic guitar.

"Ha!" he first wrote in his caption, before explaining: "My daughters ran across this today and could not stop laughing!!"

"I have to admit, pretty funny!" he candidly continued, and recalled: "My first photo shoot… Had no idea!!!" adding: "Sometimes you just have to laugh at yourself."

His fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to reminisce and laugh with him, though not before his eldest daughter Gracie assured him by writing: "It's iconic," as his youngest daughter Audrey simply said: "HAHA."

© Getty Tim is a proud girl dad

Others followed suit with: "Sometimes those old pictures make you laugh and also bring those crazy memories," and: "Just tell them 'your mom fell for it, and you wouldn't be here if she hadn't,'" as well as: "Looking into the past is great, you have come a long way through the years Tim and you still look amazing at 56," plus another fan added: "Love this photo Tim! You really look so much like Tug here! So darn cute!" making note of his resemblance to his father, the late baseball player Frank Edwin "Tug" McGraw.

Tim and Faith's daughters have all already moved out of their family home, and they have since embarked on their own, different endeavors.

© Instagram The three McGraw girls live in the East coast

Gracie lives in New York City, and like her parents, she has aspirations of a career in music, however more specifically a passion for Broadway, and has previously performed with Broadway Sings.

© Getty Tim and Faith in 1997

Her youngest sister, Audrey, has similar aspirations of a career in the entertainment industry, and attends the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which has campuses in both New York City and Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the middle McGraw sister, Maggie, has a Master's degree in Sustainability Science and Practice from Stanford, has worked as a staff assistant and legislative correspondent for congressman Jim Cooper – a Democratic representative from Tennessee – and her older sister previously shared that she is studying for the LSAT.

