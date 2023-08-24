It was a family affair for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on Wednesday night, as the celebrity couple stepped out onto the red carpet at the 2023 ACM Honors with two of their three daughters.

The couple were joined at the star-studded event in Nashville, Tennessee, with Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 21, and posed for a series of glamorous pictures on the red carpet.

Maggie - who is notoriously private - looked identical to her famous mom at the event, co-ordinating with bright red lipstick and a statement black gown.

The 25-year-old's look was mirrored by Faith, who too wore an all-black ensemble, looking stylish in a mini dress teamed with knee high boots. Audrey, meanwhile, looked stunning in a white halter-neck dress.

Tim went for a monochrome look, dressed in a black shirt and cowboy hat, paired with a white jacket and pants.

© Jason Kempin Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's rarely-seen daughter Maggie twinned with her mom on the red carpet

Missing from the event was the couple's oldest daughter Gracie, 26, who is making a name for herself right now in New York City as an up and coming Broadway star.

The event saw Tim honored with the ACM Icon Award, along with artists such as Clint Black, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton, and Charlie Cook.

© Terry Wyatt Faith Hill and Tim McGraw had the best night in Nashville

Tim and Faith were no doubt thrilled to be reunited with two of their three daughters for the special night.

The couple became empty nesters when their youngest daughter Audrey left home in 2021 and would have enjoyed spending quality time with her and Maggie back home in Nashville - the very place they raised their children.

© Getty The couple's daughter Gracie McGraw was missing from the event

Tim opened up about the change to their family's dynamic in a rare interview with People.

He said: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Gracie McGraw with her famous parents

While talking about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom." Tim previously opened up about his family unit while talking to Country Countdown USA too.

© Photo: Getty Images Tim McGraw and Faith Hill with all three of their daughters

He said: "I'm the oldest kid in the family. Faith's got four kids. I just do what mom says." He also opened up about his children's close bond. "Anybody who has more than one kid knows they're so different," he said.

"They're so individual. But they're all real close, and all real supportive of each other. They miss each other when they're not around, but they also want their sister to experience life."

