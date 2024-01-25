Carrie Johnson reveals romantic gesture for husband Boris at lavish family home

Carrie Johnson is a devoted wife to her husband, Boris Johnson, and on Wednesday shared a romantic guest she made whilst at their lavish family home.

The mother-of-three prepared a freshly made loaf of bread ready for her husband to come home to after being away on a work trip. Carrie confessed it was the second time she'd attempted a sourdough loaf but the result was very impressive!

Carrie made a loaf for her beloved

Captioning a photo of the bread fresh from the oven, she penned: "My husband just got back from a work trip so I got up early for another fresh loaf…But really it was for me [laughing face emoji]."

Beside the delicious-looking bread was a cup of tea, a tub of butter, and a jar of jam poised on a tray. Prior to Boris' bready delight, Carrie shared the process of making her first-ever loaf as well as her fabulous blue and white patterned plates.

Carrie also shared a glimpse of her fabulous plates

The warm smell of bread would be the pièce de résistance in the couple's fairytale family home which could be something from a fairytale.

The lavish property is named Brightwell Manor and is situated in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, a quaint village in Oxfordshire.

© Instagram Baby Frank's bedroom looks magical

As well as the nine bedrooms and six reception rooms, the lavish property features its very own moat, and duck pond complete with a family of ducks.

The feathery additions are a favourite with the couple's three children, Wilfred, three, Romy, two, and baby Frank, whom Carrie revealed love animals.

The family-of-five even welcomed baby chicks into their kitchen for Easter last year. The home is equally as impressive inside as it is outside with Carrie's incredible eye for interior design.

Think frilly cushions, hardwood floors, and ornate mirrors as well as the most playful and personal bedroom designs a child could dream of.

The latest overhaul in their family home was for their six-month-old who has just had the most beautiful hand-painted English garden walls.

"Frankie is a lucky boy," penned Carrie when the design was unveiled by decorative artist Meg Boscawen on Instagram. The verdant design featured rolling hills, leafy greenery, and an adorable deer.