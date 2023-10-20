Christina Hall makes rare comment on 'super hard time' following custody battle with ex-husband Ant Anstead

Christina Hall always seems a beacon of sunshine and happiness when she lights up our TV screens in her various HGTV shows, but the 40-year-old revealed her life isn't always rainbows and butterflies in a shockingly open Instagram post.

The property expert shared a dedication to a friend on her birthday, and while the post started as a normal birthday tribute, Christina alluded to a difficult time she's been through, writing: "Koko came into my life last year during a super hard time. Her kindness and grace left a big mark on me and I’ll always have a special place for her."

While Christina didn't elaborate on what her friend helped her through, her followers will know that she was locked in a bitter custody battle over her four-year-old son Hudson, with her ex-husband Ant Anstead, so we suspect this is what she's alluding to.

© Instagram Christina Hall's son Hudson was part of her custody battle with ex-husband Ant Anstead

Christina's fans were thrilled for the star that she had someone to lean on during the trying times, commenting: "True friends are few and far between. I’m happy you found one to help you through your difficult time."

Another wrote: "How nice to have a friend like that who has supported you in your worst moments and knows that it is a true friendship." A third agreed: "Girlfriends are a necessary part of our survival..."

In celebration of her friend's special day, Christina and Koko took to the hills for a sun soaked hike in Hawaii, with Christina and her husband, Josh Hall, sharing photos from the fun day out.

What happened between Christina Hall and Ant Anstead?

© Photo: Getty Images Christina Hall and Ant Anstead used to be married

Ant, who is now dating Renee Zelwegger, accused Christina of "exploiting" their son by using him in social media ads, leading to Christina stopping featuring Hudson on Instagram at all.

Explaining her decision not to share photos of the youngster, Christina explained in November 2022: "This will be the last time I talk about this. Since there is so much confusion and false info about Hudson’s photos. I CHOSE and choose not to post Hudson because I was exhausted with Instagram being used as a tool against me."

The former lovers have clearly come to an agreement, as Hudson is now a permanent fixture on Christina's social platforms.

