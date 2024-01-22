Heidi Klum's 6ft 4 son appears in video with famous mom as he plans for his future

College is calling for Heidi Klum's son Henry who is looking forward to the next stage in his education.

The 18-year-old appeared in a new video which the America's Got Talent judge posted on Instagram.

The short but sweet clip showed a glamorous-looking Heidi walking through a city as she exclaimed: "Looking at more colleges," before the camera panned around to Henry who was by her side.

WATCH: Heidi Klum teases her 'exhausted' son while touring colleges

The handsome 6ft 4in teenager was casually dressed in jeans and a hoodie and he had his hands casually placed in his pockets. Henry wore a beanie and wrapped up against the cold with a puffer jacket.

Last year, Heidi revealed Henry was on the hunt for which college he wanted to go to when she shared a video of him "exhausted" and fast asleep in the front seat of the car while she drove him around.

© Instagram Heidi Klum takes her son Henry to visit colleges

While Heidi appears to be taking this major milestone in her stride, it'll be a bittersweet day when Henry leaves home.

Although Heidi will still have her youngest two children, Lou, 14, and Johan, 16, living with her, Henry will follow in his big sister, Leni's footsteps and fly the nest.

© Getty Images Seal was recently reunited with all four of his children, (L-R) Leni Klum, Lou Samuel, Henry Samuel, and Johan Samuel

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden last year, Heidi opened up about how challenging she's finding it watching her children, who she shares with her ex-husband, Seal, grow up.

"First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard," she explained. "Then they move across the country, and that’s harder. I'm like non-stop scared."

Heidi with her boys

All four children are still incredibly close with their dad too and recently made a rare public appearance together when they graced the red carpet as a family for 'The Book of Clarence' premiere in LA.

In the photos Henry appeared taller than his 6ft 3 dad and Johan wasn't far behind him. They were also joined by Seal's longtime girlfriend, Laura Strayer, who was beaming.

© Jon Kopaloff Heidi and Klum co-parent their four children

The resemblance between Seal and his oldest son is evident, and even Heidi thinks they are the spitting image of each other. "He's the mirror image of his father," she said during the New York premiere of 'House of Z'.

"Not just the looks; even that characteristic little gap in his teeth. And let's be honest, Seal is quite the handsome man."

© Instagram Heidi is now married to Tom Kaulitz

Seal and Heidi split in 2012 with their divorce being finalized in 2014, but despite their marriage breaking down, their children have always been their top priority. "I mean, it's never easy," she previously said on 'Today'.

The "Kiss from a Rose" singer told Us Weekly: "It can be challenging. It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it's really easy and that's not a real challenge at all… But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces."

