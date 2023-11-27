Heidi Klum's four teenage children pose for very rare family photo with mom and stepdad

Heidi Klum was feeling the love over the weekend when she cozied up with her children for a photo she then shared with fans.

The Project Runway star took to Instagram with a snapshot of family life as she, her husband Tom Kaulitz, and her four kids lounged on the sofa in their festive-looking home.

Leni, 19, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14 all featured in the photo, although they hid their faces.

In the image, Heidi was trying to plant a maternal kiss on her youngest child while Leni lay across her lap and the boys had their heads bowed.

Tokio Hotel's Tom had a huge smile on his face as he sat between Henry and Johan.

It wasn't clear which of Heidi's homes they were in but they were already in the festive spirit as the Christmas tree stood tall behind them waiting to be decorated.

While Heidi and Tom don't have any children together, Tom is a hands-on parent who calls himself the "extra dad" in their household.

Heidi co-parents her sons and daughters with her ex-husband, Seal, who recently had a reunion with Leni for Thanksgiving.

Heidi may not put her children in the spotlight - with the exception of Leni, who is a model - but she's talked often about how she's raising her brood.

She gave a glimpse into family life when she revealed: "We have a rule in the house. Rule No. 1 is always to look cool, and rule No. 2 is don't forget about rule No. 1. We have other rules, but the No. 1 rule is to always look cool."

Heidi also opened up to Today and confessed raising children is hard especially when navigating a divorce too.

"I mean, it's never easy," she said. "Obviously when you get married and you have children, you hope for that to last forever.

"When I said 'yes' I meant yes forever. Unfortunately, that was not the case, and so you try to do your best to keep your children as happy as possible and keep them as grounded and loved most as possible. But other than that, this is life," Heidi divulged.

"Life has its ups and downs and even though I always wanted the forever house with the picket fence and the dog and the kid, it somewhat came through, other things have fallen apart. And you know, new love comes along and I don't know, as long as everyone is happy, then I'm happy and we're all in a good place."

