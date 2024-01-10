Heidi Klum and Seal's youngest children facing big change at home involving older sibling

2024 is gearing up to be a big year for Heidi Klum and her family as they prepare for a life-changing 12 months.

The America's Got Talent judge shares her daughters Lou, 14, and Leni, 19, and her sons, Johan, 16, and Henry, 18, with her ex-husband, Seal.

But this year, the time has come for a shift in the family dynamic with Henry looking to leave home.

WATCH: Heidi Klum films her son Henry during 'exhausting' tour of colleges

Earlier this year, Heidi revealed they were looking at colleges for her oldest son, who is now an adult.

With Leni already living in New York where she is studying and modeling, Heidi and her husband Tom Kaulitz's home in Los Angeles will suddenly seem a lot quieter with Henry gone too.

Heidi's oldest son is now 18 years old and leaving home

The family are incredibly close and recently all four children stepped out for a very rare public appearance with their dad, and 6"3 Henry is as tall as his famous father.

Looking grown up, and so much like Seal, Henry proved he's no longer a child as he showed off his fit physique alongside his equally striking siblings.

© Getty Images Henry will be the second of the four siblings to leave home

Heidi has accepted Henry is ready to flee the nest when she took him to visit colleges and shared a fun snippet into their adventure.

In June, Heidi posted a short clip - which can be seen above - in the car with Henry as they looked into his future education. Heidi teased her son by panning the camera round to the front seat where he was fast asleep.

© Instagram It'll be a much quieter home when Henry leaves too

The mom-of-four confessed that it's "exhausting work" but looked to be having a fun time none-the-less. It'll be a big day when Henry packs up and moves out and one which Heidi is likely feeling bittersweet about.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden last year, Heidi opened up about how challenging she's finding it watching her children growing up.

Heidi with her boys

The star discussed her Leni leaving home and went on to talk about how she's coping with her other kids getting older too. She said the whole process is "hard," and it never really lets up.

"First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard. Then they move across the country, and that’s harder. I'm like non-stop scared."

Heidi and Seal co-parent their children, but admit it's not been the easiest process. They split in 2012 and their divorce was finalized in 2014. He previously spoke about co-parenting with Heidi in a less than positive light.

© Getty Images Seal and his children were joined by his longtime girlfriend, Laura Strayer

He told Us Weekly: "It can be challenging. It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it's really easy and that's not a real challenge at all… But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces."

Thankfully, it looks like they've got past their differences for the sake of their children and are united in raising confident, kind and successful offspring.

