Jason Momoa makes rare revelation about his home life with two children after Lisa Bonet divorce

Jason Momoa is making sure his two children, daughter Lola Iolani, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15, are inheriting all of his greatest tendencies, including his sense of adventure.

The actor, 44, joined Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night, January 23, to discuss his new show On the Roam, and his love for motorcycles, and couldn't resist gushing about his family.

He discussed the fact that his kids were active parts of the Discovery series, in which he travels around the country on a motorcycle as he searches for talented local craftsmen and artisan to provide them the platform to showcase their work.

Jason revealed that one of the things he was passionate about was learning how to craft a knife, a skill he'd possessed for quite some time, and was hoping he could pass down to his two children with now ex-wife Lisa Bonet, 56.

He spoke adoringly about getting to "build a family knife with my kids," which immediately took Jimmy by surprise, who stopped him and quizzed: "A family knife?"

At this point, the audience began giggling and Jason blurted: "What do you expect man?" and Jimmy once again asked: "Is that a thing?" as both men began laughing.

"It's about having my babies share this moment and have a family heirloom," he continued. "So we built a knife together, my friend Neil taught us."

Jimmy, himself a father of four, joked: "I mean, one of the great things about having babies is building a knife with them. A family knife that you can then pass around? What do you do with a family knife?"

While also revealing that the knife was in fact a real one and not one made of rubber, Jason quipped that there's "a lot of knives" at home, so Jimmy didn't have to worry about the two fighting over one. "They're gonna be good," Jason added.

© Getty Images The actor shares his two children with ex-wife Lisa Bonet

In a recent conversation with People, the DC star reflected on not really having a "home" to settle into due to being constantly on the move while "going movie to movie."

Clarifying earlier comments he'd made about considering himself "homeless," he joked: "I'm just houseless. I'm not homeless. I have a nice trailer.

"Everyone's like, 'Jason Momoa's homeless.' I'm like, 'Relax. I got a [expletive] sleeping bag.'" He continued: "I've never bought a house yet, so I'm excited to one day."

© Getty Images Lola and Nakoa-Wolf are quickly beginning to take after their famous parents

In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, he'd shared that because was on the road so much, going from project to project, he didn't have a place he could call home base.

"Bro, I don't even have a home right now," he admitted. "I live on the road. So, I'm down to New Zealand to start Minecraft. I hope everyone loves it."

© Getty Images The former couple will share joint custody of their children

Although he joked that people often end up surprised when he finds himself in their town. "I'm always in these weird places. You're gonna find me on the road. It happens all the time. They're like, 'What the hell are you doing in our hometown?'"

