Emma Bunton's glamorous new look in thigh-split dress couldn't be further from her Baby Spice days

Emma Bunton was all smiles as she attended an empowering Women of the Year Lunch and Awards at The Royal Lancaster Hotel on Monday.

The former Spice Girls star, who presented awards alongside the likes of Clara Amfo, Felicity Jones, Rachel Riley, Susanna Reid and Lorraine Kelly, looked phenomenal in a billowing floral dress that was quite the departure from her 'Baby Spice' days in the nineties.

Emma's beautiful gown featured dramatic puffed sleeves, a full-length skirt and daring thigh-split which added a feminine flair to the statement frock.

© Getty Emma Bunton attends the Women of the Year Lunch & Awards at The Royal Lancaster Hotel on 16 October 2023 in London, England.

Emblazoned with a meadow of delicate white florals, the star's navy dress looked just like the 'Windsor' midi dress from luxury label SilkFred.

The mother-of-two teamed her autumnal gown with strappy black heels, wearing her baby blonde hair in a glossy straightened style.

© Getty Emma was beaming in her fabulous floral dress at the empowering event

"An incredibly inspiring afternoon," penned the singer on Instagram, along with a video montage of behind-the-scenes snaps from the event.

At this year's annual event, Women of the Year paid tribute to some of the incredible achievements of 2023, including women’s sport, the continuously astounding workers within the NHS, and the women who played an integral role in the King’s Coronation this year.

The event champions women from all walks of life, with five outstanding women honoured with Women of the Year Awards for their selfless dedication to their fields of work.

"Amazing event [heart emoji] and look at beautiful you," a fan sweetly replied in the comments of Emma's IG post, as another wrote: "You’re an amazing and inspiring muse, Emma."

A third wrote: "Emma you look absolutely stunning," while a fourth quipped: "Beautiful."

Emma's sophisticated style and elegant occasionwear is world's away from her instantly recognisable identity as Baby Spice.

© Getty Images Emma's Baby Spice aesthetic is the epitome of 90s nostalgia

Bursting with 90s nostalgia, the star's glittery babydoll dresses, Barbie pink ensembles and rock chick blonde hair (often tied into pigtails) became her signature uniform as part of the iconic girl band.