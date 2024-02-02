Andre Agassi shares adorable throwback ahead of incredible new challenge with wife Steffi Graf

Andre Agassi has paid a loving tribute to his wife Steffi Graf as they prepare to take on John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova in the Pickleball Slam 2 this weekend.

The former tennis world No.1 posted a sweet throwback photo from the Wimbledon Champions' Dinner, taken before they were a couple. The now iconic snap, which hails from July 5, 1992, sees the sports legends holding their trophies aloft, blissfully unaware of what the future held for them both.

With his long, wavy locks and roguish smile, tux-clad Agassi was pictured arm-in-arm with his future wife, who modelled a white satin mini dress with a cinched-in waist and off-the-shoulder neckline.

"Who knew that was a precursor to a wedding picture," one fan joked in response to Agassi's throwback, which he captioned with a red heart emoji.

© Getty The photo, taken in July 1992 at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, came seven years before Agassi and Graf started dating

The couple began dating in 1999, the year they were both French Open champions. He previously joked that he had been "borderline stalking her" in a bid to get to know Graf better.

He added in his memoir: "At that time I did not have the full perspective of life that I have now. So, I could only appreciate certain things about her and they had to do much more with the testosterone side of a person as she was beautiful and I would love to get to know her."

The pair, who reside in Las Vegas, have been upping their pickleball practise in the run-up to the big game this weekend.

© Getty The pair are preparing to take on John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova in the Pickleball Slam 2 this weekend

The challenge, airing on ESPN for a $1 million prize, marks an epic return for the tennis champions, who exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony back in 2001.

The Olympic gold medallist revealed to WSJ. Magazine that they are excited about taking their pickleball passion to the next level.

"I'm really excited that I have something that takes my mind off exercise altogether but is still exercise," he said.

© Getty The challenge will air on ESPN for a $1 million prize

Agassi also touched upon his enduring union with fellow tennis champ Graf in the interview, revealing the secret to their decades-long love story.

He said: "The first is to know yourself. You can't come to a relationship needing the other to feel complete, or else you're fighting multiple battles."

Agassi and Graff are proud parents to children, Jaden, 22, and Jaz, 20. It seems their offspring won't be following in their tennis footsteps, however.

© Andre Agassi The pair have been married since 2001 and raise two children together

Speaking HELLO! in 2017, Agassi revealed: "No, not at all… My son's into baseball and my daughter gets into a lot of different things seasonally – dance one year, one part of the year kickboxing. She's really active, but there's no pressure. It's their choice and I'm glad they didn't choose tennis."

"It's a tough world. I want them to have choice and ownership of their choice. I didn't have that. I learnt what I don't want to do in many cases from my father," he added.