Beyoncé's children Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir's 'humble' childhood explored as they step more into the spotlight

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are doting parents to three children, and despite being one of the world's most famous power couples in music, they have managed to maintain a surprisingly normal personal life.

When it comes to raising their children, not all that much is known about Blue Ivy, 12, and six-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, thanks to their protective mom and dad, although now that they are getting older, Blue, in particular, is stepping into the spotlight more - memorably joining her mom on her Renaissance World Tour in 2023, and appearing in the star's film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which was one of the very few times fans have heard her speak.

Most recently, Blue joined her famous mom and dad at the Grammys, and joined her father on stage as he accepted the 2nd annual Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

The pre-teen was praised for her mature manner as she stood alongside her father in awe in front of the star-studded audience. It's safe to say that while they have an incredible lifestyle, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have made sure that their children are down-to-earth and humble, while creating a loving and nurturing environment for them to grow in.

Chatting to HELLO! about the singer's parenting style, Lucy Shrimpton, Sleep and Wellbeing Expert at The Baby Show, and founder of The Sleep Nanny, said: "Beyonce has always been private about her personal life and this is undoubtedly important to someone of such mega stardom.

"Naturally she carries this privacy through protecting her children and allowing daughter, Blue, to perform on her world tour was no easy decision for Beyoncé who was very aware of how little preparation her daughter had undergone for the limelight in terms of experiencing the grit, the rejection and how to manage inevitable criticism."

She continued: "Beyoncé has shown a gentle parenting style with firm boundaries where she will listen to her children and acknowledge their opinions while also teaching them etiquette and instilling manners and mindfulness.

"I love how Jay-Z (the other half of the pair of power parents) has said in the past that parenting is about being a guide and as long as they provide love and support, their children can become anything they want to be. Beyoncé, is, like most of us mothers, very protective of her children and this must be heightened when you carry such fame.

"A nurturing mother who believes that children should be cuddled, loved, and cared for while not intervening all the time but to allow them to explore things on their own. She teaches her children to be strong, to learn valuable lessons from their own and their parents' experiences, to be humble and to have fun while enjoying childhood. It can't be easy parenting from the perspective and lifestyle of Beyonce and yet she seems to be doing it with grace and excellence."

With Blue Ivy already showing signs of following in her parents' footsteps with a career in the entertainment industry, it's also clear to see that the doting parents will ensure that she is well prepared.

Parenting expert Rachel Fitz-D, an expert speaker at The Baby Show, observed: "Young children need to be supported and protected when they are learning about the world of grown-ups but, as children move towards their teenage years, they begin to crave more independence and autonomy. However, they are not quite ready for total freedom - the ability to make good life decisions is still a few years away.

"Striking the balance between allowing your almost-teen the experience of more independence, whilst holding appropriate safe boundaries for them is not always easy and so it is reassuring to see that Beyoncé always has Blue Ivy's back, ensuring she is present with and for her as the young star takes to the stage to wow her mother’s fans."

