Matt Baker and wife Nicola melt hearts with adorable new family addition - 'you're so loved'

Matt Baker recently shared exciting news of a new career venture, not long after his wife Nicola made a major leap herself.

But the long-time couple also enjoy time with their family away from work and on Sunday, the Countryfile presenter asked fans for help with a name as he shared the most adorable video of his mum Janice's new puppy, as you can see in the clip below…

WATCH: Matt Baker delights with new addition to family in heartfelt video

Being an animal lover like her husband, Nicola was among the first to comment, sweetly writing: "He's so lovely… My heart has totally melted!" Another of the star's followers agreed, commenting: "That describes what's just happened to my heart!"

Other fans chimed in: "The whole nation goes 'Awwwwwwww," "So cute," and: "Handsome chap". Reflecting on what the new arrival should be named, "Call him Bear," one commenter added, to which Matt responded: "Like it!" Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, meanwhile, suggested one of his own children's names, writing: "Bless him, Buddy I reckon, sweet dog and family x."

© Getty Matt's video melted his wife's heart

Although clearly very proud of her husband, Nicola doesn't often step into the spotlight and the star surprised his fans earlier this year when he shared a rare insight into the couple's home life.

The duo own a farm in County Durham and Matt took to social media to share a brief video of a tractor ploughing some nearby fields while Nicola hand-fed several donkeys.

Nicola then shared a longer version of the video, writing in the caption: "I love this time of year when the hay is cut and baled… and so do the donkeys! Good excuse for a donkey cuddle too!"

© Getty The star lives on a farm with his family

"Hay," her doting husband sweetly quipped in the comment section, alongside a heart emoji. While the star mostly keeps his marriage out of the spotlight, he has made a handful of comments about their relationship.

The former The One Show presenter met physiotherapist Nicola at the age of 18, and he has since admitted it was "the best day of my life." Since then, they have welcomed two children: Luke and Molly, who are now teenagers.

© Getty Matt loves his canine companions

Speaking about their fateful meeting, when asked what was his best decision in life, he recalled to The Telegraph: "Going up to my wife and saying hello. I was working in a 1970s dance troupe called Disco Inferno when I was 18, touring the nightclubs of the North.

"We were performing in Cleethorpes and I spotted her as soon as she came in and plucked up the courage to go over. She was there as a punter and we got chatting. Then I had to perform but I didn’t tell her. Weeks went by and I just used to disappear a quarter of the way through the evening. Eventually, she figured out that I was one of the performers."

© Getty The couple have been married for 20 years

Matt has since confessed he's glad he knew her before he became famous, and has often credited her for her support during his career.

"I'm so lucky that I met my wife Nicola before any of this telly lark started. I knew way back then she was the one and I don't think I could have done all this without her," he told The Mirror in 2011.