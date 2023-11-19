Matt Baker's wife Nicola shares incredible news following sad change - details

It's been a busy time in the Baker household this year and presenter Matt's wife Nicola delighted her followers on Sunday when she revealed some thrilling news.

Taking to Instagram, the former physiotherapist shared a screenshot of a glowing review for her debut children's novel, Finding Hope, which appeared in the latest issue of The Bookseller.

The happy author captioned the image: "I was Editor's Choice in The Bookseller this week! I was over the moon they picked out my children’s book coming out in February next year. Thank you @_thebookseller."

WATCH: Matt Baker's wife Nicola stars in rare video from family farm

The mum-of-two went on: "Finding Hope is out in Feb '24 and the first in the Whistledown Farm Adventures with gorgeous illustrations from @rachaeladean. It's available to pre order now from wherever you buy your books (link in bio) #whistledownfarm #childrensbooks #farmlife."

Nicola shared her excitement with fans

The Our Farm in the Dales star's followers rushed to share their congratulations, with one writing: "Brilliant Nicola, richly deserved," and others chiming in: "Even at my age I’m excited to read this. Roll on February," "Yay!!! HUGE congratulations xxx," and: "Woohoo! Go you!"

© Getty Matt and Nicola married in 2004

The news comes after Nicola was full of praise for her husband after he shared a sad decision with fans earlier in the week. On Wednesday, Matt revealed on Instagram that his annual fundraising challenge for Children in Need isn't taking place this year.

Matt wrote: "Hi All, for those asking about the Rickshaw Challenge… I'm sorry to say that as BBC Children in Need's programming offerings and fundraising initiatives change year by year the Rickshaw challenge isn't happening this year.

© Getty Matt was a big part of Children in Need for years

"It's a real disappointment not to be out riding on the UK streets as the Rickshaw Challenge has been a highlight of Children in Need for me for the past 13 years – I'd like to thank you supporters for all the lives you've helped Team Rickshaw change and the impact you've had on so many young people. You've been incredible!

"Please get behind this year's appeal in any way you can - from our Countryfile Ramble to your local fundraisers, as I've witnessed firsthand, it's remarkable what can be achieved when we all get stuck in together [yellow heart emoji] #thankyou."

© BBC Countryfile presenters encouraged viewers to raise funds

The Countryfile co-host's followers were quick to comment with their feelings about the change, which included: "Such a shame. It's become such a core essential of children in need. It captured the essence of the appeal, feature phenomenal young people and involved and engaged the whole nation…"

Another fan wrote: "Very sad not to see you out on the rickshaw," and a third added: "We will really miss the rickshaw challenge this year. It's my favourite part." His wife, though, focused on the positive, showering her husband with praise.

© Channel 4 The couple with their children, Luke and Molly

She penned: "Raising more than £45 million over the years with the rickshaw and those wonderful riders is amazing… We're all really proud of you xx."

The annual event saw Matt and a team of young bike riders who had previously been supported by the charity travel the UK in a rickshaw relay over five days, raising money for Children in Need and stopping at each of their home towns along the way.