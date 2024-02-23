Ellie Goulding and husband Caspar Jopling's relationship timeline amid new romance with Shakira's instructor revealed

It seems Ellie Goulding and her husband Caspar Jopling have parted ways after newly-released pictures show the singer ditching her wedding ring before getting cosy with a new man in Costa Rica.

In images, obtained by The Sun, the 37-year-old singer was seen frolicking with hunky surfer Armando Perez in his home country. The surprise sighting comes weeks after Ellie and Caspar were pictured together during a date night in London's Leicester Square.

© Getty Images Ellie and Caspar are believed to have parted ways

The couple, who share one child together, have been plagued by rumours of a split since last year, and have yet to publicly announce it. HELLO! has reached out to a representative for comment.

Here, we take a look back at Ellie and Caspar's relationship timeline…

The early days

The couple's relationship began in 2017 after meeting at a dinner with friends in New York. At the time, the singer was at the end of a tour and wasn't sure whether to attend. "I was exhausted that night and I almost didn't go," she told Tatler in 2023.

A few months later, the pair decided to enjoy some dates in London. "We were painfully shy around each other in the beginning," she said, adding: "But once we had overcome that, we realised that we were really meant to be together – he's very romantic."

Engagement

Just over a year after they first met, the smitten lovebirds announced their engagement in August 2018 with a post in The Times. "The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Herefordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands," the statement read.

"I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person," Casper later wrote on social media after popping the question, "No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love. Hope, passion, confidence, and more love.

"There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with. I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together, crying with laughter at stupid jokes, chatting into the early hours of the morning about art, music, the world, and the future. I love you Elena. And thank you to all of you that have sent such loving messages today."

Speaking of the proposal, Ellie said on The Jonathan Ross Show: "I think he proposed a bit sooner than he thought he was going to. I think he got a bit over-excited and proposed the week before he was planning."

Marriage

The singer has been married to art dealer Caspar since 31 August 2019. They tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony at York Minster, which was attended by the likes of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. On the day, Ellie stole the show by slipping into five different outfits!

© Getty The couple married in York Minster back in 2019

After tying the knot, Ellie reflected on her wedding day with a lovely post. "This weekend I married the love of my life, in God’s own country, surrounded by the people I cherish," she wrote. "Overwhelmed with gratitude. Thank you eternally to everyone involved in such a special time, including every single person that travelled from far and wide to come and celebrate with us at York Minster- a place that my husband and his family hold close to their hearts."

The pop star continued: "I will never forget your support and generosity. We both send you all so much love and a massive hug xx."

In 2020, during a chat with Glamour UK, the Love Me Like You Do singer opened up about her marriage, and what it was like to spend some of those early months as newlyweds in lockdown.

"I can honestly say that we haven't come to blows, we haven't stormed out of the house or vice versa, and I'm grateful for that," she said of self-isolating together.

"It's probably not ideal straight after you get married to suddenly be completely forced together, but it's been actual evidence that we can just coexist really peacefully and really happily." She added: "I think someone can really bring out the best in you and someone can really bring out the worst in you too."

Ellie also noted that her relationship with her husband was "mature" unlike some of her previous romances. "We talk things through, and we never argue," she continued. "If we have differences, we talk them out; we don't just say, 'Well, I'm right and you're wrong and we'll just agree to differ.' We talk about why we might disagree on something."

Becoming parents

Ellie and Casper have since become parents to their son, Arthur, whom they welcomed in April 2021. Before the arrival, Ellie shared photos of her blossoming baby bump in an interview with Vogue, revealing that she was 30 weeks pregnant.

The star told the publication how she discovered she was pregnant last August when she took a trip to celebrate her one year wedding anniversary - and has kept the news secret amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

© Instagram The pop star has welcomed a son with her husband Caspar

She said: "It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality.

"Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but] I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it."

© Getty Images The pair met at a dinner with friends in New York

Casper was the one to reveal their baby had arrived, sharing a photo of a bouquet of flowers on Instagram Stories, and writing: "Mum and baby both healthy and happy :) Extremely grateful." He added: "I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job, but during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy - Thank you x."

In a cover interview with Tatler in September 2021, the Starry Eyed singer revealed that she had been swapping parenting tips with Princess Eugenie, who had also welcomed her first son August with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

"There's a huge sense of camaraderie among new mums, not only dealing with being pregnant, but then breast-feeding, and just figuring it all out," the mum-of-one said. "It seems like motherhood is a time when you can never say too much about what's going on, and I'm grateful for that."

Separation

Last year, it was reported Ellie and Caspar had been spending time apart due to their "hectic schedules". The rumours first emerged in July 2023, with Ellie being spotted without her wedding rings weeks later. Her friendship with Tory peer Zac Goldsmith had raised eyebrows when they were pictured enjoying various outings together.

© Getty Images The couple at the 24th GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2021

However, Ellie has now been pictured getting close to surf instructor Armando during a holiday in Costa Rica. The handsome surfer was seen leaning in to hug and kiss the British star during a lesson. Armando has previously been spotted taking fellow singer Shakira for surf lessons.