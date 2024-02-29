Carrie Johnson reveals adorable details of special tribute to children Wilfred, Romy and baby Frankie she wears

Carrie Johnson is a doting mother to her three children, Wilfred, Romy, and Frankie and revealed the most adorable tribute she has to her brood on Thursday.

Boris Johnson's wife always looks so glamorous so it may come as no surprise that she has the most stunning necklace dedicated to her "favourite people". The beautiful gold chain has four sparkling pendants in the shapes of W, R, F and A.

Carrie shared the details of the beautiful necklace she has in tribute to her three children

Sharing a photo of the sentimental piece, Carrie penned: "So thrilled with my @heavenlylondon necklace. The initials of my favourite people." Carrie then revealed that the A is the first initial of her husband Boris' first name.

"So many people asking who the A is! A is actually the first letter of my husband's first name!" Boris' first name is Alexander.

The candid snap showed Carrie wearing the glittering piece which looked lovely and was a shorter-style necklace.

Carrie revealed what the 'A' pendant meant

The sweet post came after Carrie appeared to enjoy an evening out for dinner at Din Tai Fung, a glamorous restaurant in West London with her two friends and who appeared to be her youngest son, Frankie.

The 36-year-old shared a couple of snaps from the fun evening which saw baby Frank's vibrant red hair on full display as he enjoyed some cuddles.

Carrie appeared to head out for a meal with friends and her youngest son

Carrie, Boris and their three children live in a beautiful home named Brightwell Manor in an idyllic village, Brightwell-cum-Sotwell.

The incredible family abode couldn't be more perfect for the three Johnson siblings and the eldest two, Wilfred, three and Romy, two to grow up as the home has the most impressive 5-acre garden.

A photo of the sibling trio inside their family home on Christmas eve

Wilfred and Romy are often captured heading down to the family's duck bond which is just one of the lavish features of the vast space. The garden also features a walled garden, tennis courts and even a moat and castle.

Inside the £3 million property is equally as lavish, and boasts nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, six reception rooms and multiple open fireplaces.

As for the decor, Carrie couldn't have opted for a more cosy aesthetic, think hardwood furnishings, frilly cushions and homely personalised soft furnishings which are usually seen when she shares candid updates on social media from her life at home.