Maya Jama stuns in risqué-off-the shoulder fitted dress to meet King Charles
Maya Jama stuns in risqué-off-the shoulder fitted dress to meet King Charles

The Love Island star chose a daring design for her Buckingham Palace visit

Diane Shipley
Senior Online Writer
10 minutes ago
Maya Jama always wows with her fashion choices, whether she's dressed to the nines for a night out or showcasing her gym-honed figure in the tiniest of bikinis

On Wednesday, she pulled out all the stops once more as she modelled an off-the-shoulder dress of dreams for a special royal meeting

As one of the invited guests for the first ever Creative Industries Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, Maya rocked a long, figure-hugging blue frock with a matching hat. 

Talking to both King Charles and Queen Camilla, the TV star beamed as she chatted to the royals, embodying relaxed elegance in her gorgeous off-the-shoulder look. 

Held this year for the first time, the garden party celebrates the thriving creative arts industry in the UK. Around 4,000 guests were invited, both those who work in front of the camera and those who make magic happen behind the scenes. 

Maya Jama attends The Creative Industries Garden Party at Buckingham Palace © Getty
Maya Jama attending Wednesday's royal event at Buckingham Palace

DJ Clara Amfo, former Strictly judge Dame Arlene Phillips and comedian and actor Sir Lenny Henry were in attendance, while Strictly co-host Tess Daly and The One Show stars Alex Jones and Roman Kemp also made an appearance. 

Maya's was perhaps the most bold look of the day, however, although that isn't too surprising. Just last month, the brunette beauty teased her many fans as she pulled off another daring trend

King Charles III speaks with Maya Jama and Campbell Addy at The Sovereign's Creative Industries Garden Party © Getty
The presenter talking to King Charles

The 29-year-old perfected the corset trend in a stunning satin mini as she announced she has "Something exciting coming soon .." While she didn't reveal the nature of her project, she looked super glam as she shared images on Instagram that showed her wearing a soft gold dress that took the term 'figure-hugging' to new heights, accentuating her hourglass physique. 

Maya is as experimental with her hair as she is with her sartorial agenda, and she also tried out 2024's biggest hair trend of the year so far: the micro fringe. 

Queen Camilla talks with Maya Jama at The Creative Industries Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 15, 2024 © Getty
Maya also enjoyed a chat with Queen Camilla

Catapulted into the spotlight by Zendaya at Paris Couture Week back in January, other celebrities including Maura Higgins have swiftly followed suit. 

Maya has looked great ever since she shot to fame, always wearing gorgeous gowns on red carpets, and even changing several times in one evening. 

Maya at this year's BRIT Awards © Getty
Maya at this year's BRIT Awards

Over the years, though, her style has evolved, becoming more individual and eclectic. 

Maya's style

During the last year, the presenter has continuously worn the chicest looks with the coolest twist, from combining sheer dressing and cowgirlcore to the Mugler mini dress she wore to present Comic Relief and providing summer holiday inspo with her superb swimsuits. 

A close-up photo of Maya Jama© Getty
The star with a micro fringe

At Coachella in April, for example, she took to Instagram to show off a series of sun-soaked snaps as she lounged by the pool of The Chateau Dumont – a private, 15-bedroom villa in the heart of Rancho Mirage. 

Maya looked like a sun-soaked goddess as she slipped into a khaki green string bikini and swept her raven hair into a messy, low bun. 

Maya Jama attends The National Portrait Gallery's Portrait Gala on March 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for National Portrait Gallery)© Getty
Maya is always so glam

The star also gave a glimpse at her low-key Coachella look, which consisted of a white tank top and waist-length mermaid waves. The former Radio 1 DJ, added a slick of red lipstick and a feline winged eyeliner to complete her festival-ready aesthetic.

