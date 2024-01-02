Sarah Jessica Parker's twins prepare for bittersweet change - how their mom's advice will help them

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are doting parents to three children, who are all growing up fast!

The celebrity couple largely keep their kids out of the spotlight, but recently, Matthew revealed that their twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha, 14, will both be entering a new stage of their lives this year.

The teenagers will be moving from middle school to secondary school, getting that one step close to flying the nest.

However, thanks to their doting parents, they will be more than prepared, as Sarah has the best advice for her children for any problems they may face over the years.

The Carrie Bradshaw actress spoke to HELLO! in October about parenting, and the invaluable lesson she's taught her kids.

© Instagram Sarah Jessica Parker's twins are moving to secondary school this year

She said: “I think staying too long in things that are upsetting hasn’t been helpful for me. “I say this to my kids, too. You should feel upset if you have an unpleasant or disappointing experience: feel it, but what are the ways in which you can resurface? Where do you find your resilience?

“There’s danger in sitting in the saddle of blue. For me, I have to say: ‘Okay, that happened – now what?’” And now her children are older, they need her even more.

© Bruce Glikas Sarah Jessica Parker has the best life advice for her children

She said: "First, as a parent. I’m a mother of three children and I’ve discovered that they don’t need you less as they get older – they need you more. That’s a dominant, joyful part of my life but it’s also the thing that’s most important.”

Sarah added: “I’m a wife – I’ve been with my husband for 30 years – and I’m a friend and colleague. And a serious professional. I love what I get to do and the people I get to work with and for.”

Sarah Jessica Parker inside her home in NYC

Proud dad Matthew, meanwhile, spoke about his twins' transition to high school during an episode of Live with Kelly and Mark back in June.

The actor said that they are "very excited," about the "big step in their lives," and that they had decided to attend the same school, having previously thought about going to separate ones.

Sarah and Matthew's oldest child, James Wilkie, 21, flew the nest several years ago, having started studying at Brown University in Rhode Island in 2021.

© Jared Siskin Sarah and Matthew Broderick are doting parents to three children

At the time, the Sex and the City star opened up about the change at home, admitting it was a lot more quiet now her firstborn was no longer around.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: ""In the span of 7 days, one crosses the threshold into his freshman year of college. The other two into 7th grade.

"The house is different. They need us more. And far less. So many know. Gutted at the time passed. Passing. Exhilarated by the possibilities that await them. The love. The love. The love. X, SJP."

