Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely rocks beach waves in glam throwback you don't want to miss

Keely Shaye Brosnan took a step back in time on Sunday when she shared a snapshot of herself for a celebratory reason.

The wife of 007 star, Pierce Brosnan, took to Instagram with a selection of photos of her beloved cats, including a head-turning throwback with a kitten.

In the photo, Keely, 60, wowed with light-colored beach waves in place of the straight, raven locks she sports today.

She was beaming as she held the bundle of fluff up to her face. "Happy National Cat Day #Abyssinian," she captioned the post which included other snapshots of her Abyssinian cats too.

Fans loved the insight and commented: "Majestic beauties! Nothing makes me happier than to look at animals, especially during these troubling times," wrote one, while a second added: "Wow ! That first beautiful kitty looks like the Sphinx ! So regal, is it yours?"

Her jovial post comes days after her husband was forced to shut down news that he was going to be exhibiting his artwork at the SMS Art Gallery in Nottingham in December 2023 and charging a hefty £500 fee for a meet and greet too.

Piece, 70, took to social media and cleared up the situation. "Reports that the SMS Art Gallery has been engaged to host an exhibition are false," he said. "I would never charge for a meet and greet."

Pierce even revealed that legal action had been taken against the gallery in question, adding: "My attorney has contacted the gallery and sent a cease and desist letter. I look forward to having an exhibition in the UK in the future and, when the time comes, you will hear from me. Peace, РВ."



On their website, the gallery advertised tickets ranging from £15 to £500 for the gallery and various options to interact with Pierce, promising a "remarkable exhibition [that] offers a unique opportunity to engage with the multifaceted artist and cultural icon."

That's not to say Pierce isn't an impressive artist. Earlier this year, he blew fans away with an exhibition of his work in Los Angeles.

Prior to becoming an actor, he'd even decided to forge forward with a career in art."I was this young man with aspirations to do album covers," he told ARTnews. "I'd found my passion. For the first time in my life, I was surrounded by artists.

"They only let me draw the straight lines. I'd make cups of tea and water the spider plants. I was so happy."

While he went on to become a Hollywood star, Keely has encouraged him to keep up with his passion for painting and she was instrumental in making his show in LA happen.

Pierce previously revealed how she would leave notepads by the phone as he would draw while having conversations to nurture his creativity. Keely spoke of her pride in her husband's work during an interview with Vanity Fair.

"Pierce's work is deeply personal so that's why I thought we should show it," she said. "Many of these paintings have been in storage…and it occurred to me that we should share them and host an exhibition where people could see a different facet of Pierce.

"I think for many of his fans, they will appreciate the opportunity to see this other creative side of him. Everywhere he goes and every movie set he's on, he always sets up a studio and paints. What you see at the exhibition is the result."

