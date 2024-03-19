Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Monica Bellucci, 59, and lookalike daughter Deva, 19, causes fans confusion in stunning new campaign
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Monica Bellucci, 59, and lookalike daughter Deva, 19, causes fans confusion in stunning new campaign

Italian actress Monica Bellucci has two daughters

4 minutes ago
Italian actress Monica Bellucci at Rome Film Fest 2023. Maria Callas: Letters and Memories Photocall. Rome (Italy), October 20th, 2023 (Photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
Bryony Gooch
US Writer
Share this:

Monica Bellucci was ever the proud mom as she shared stills from daughter Deva's Dior campaign - but fans seemed to get the two mixed up.

Deva Cassel, 19, who Monica shares with ex Vincent Cassel, looked gorgeous in the campaign for Dior Magazine, with the cover showing her peering around a door frame with her mother's signature pout.

Another photo saw the 19-year-old actress in an off the shoulder dress with a long pleated floral skirt as she lounged on an ivy-decorated chaise longue, then a third shot saw her dress in a translucent black tulle gown with ballet flats.

View post on Instagram
 

Monica seemed utterly taken aback by her daughter's beauty, as Deva has arguably inherited her mom's black hair, pout and strong eyebrows.

Fans seemed to equally adore Deva's photoshoot, although a couple of people got a bit confused by the photos.

Deva Cassel (daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel) leaves after the presentation of creations by Christian Dior for the Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on February 27, 2024. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)© MIGUEL MEDINA
Deva at Christian Dior's Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/25 collection

"Are these photos for this year or for previous years? You look very young", one person wrote. Another person posited: "I think these photos are from previous years", until someone confirmed: "it's her daughter".

Otherwise, most people couldn't help but comment about how stunning Deva looked in the campaign.

"So pretty omg", one person added. Another said she was "like mom".

Italian actress Monica Bellucci and american director Tim Burton at Rome Film Fest 2023. Maria Callas: Letters and Memories carpet. Rome (Italy), October 20th, 2023 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)© Mondadori Portfolio
Monica Bellucci and new boyfriend Tim Burton

A third commented that the shots were: "A great balance of light fabric and scenery".

Deva has already taken the fashion industry by a storm, strutting down runways from Courrèges to Coperni, but she's also following in her parents' footsteps as an actress. The 19-year-old played parts in The Leopard and The Beautiful Summer.

Monica also shares daughter Léonie with Vincent who is 14-years-old. Presently, the 59-year-old is dating filmmaker Tim Burton. The couple made their red carpet debut in October 2023 together, looking thoroughly smitten with one another.

She said of their relationship: "What I can say … I’m glad I met the man, first of all," adding: "It's one of those encounters that rarely happens in life ... I know the man, I love him, and now I'm going to meet the director, another adventure begins."

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more