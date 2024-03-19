Monica Bellucci, 59, and lookalike daughter Deva, 19, causes fans confusion in stunning new campaign

Monica Bellucci was ever the proud mom as she shared stills from daughter Deva's Dior campaign - but fans seemed to get the two mixed up.

Deva Cassel, 19, who Monica shares with ex Vincent Cassel, looked gorgeous in the campaign for Dior Magazine, with the cover showing her peering around a door frame with her mother's signature pout.

Another photo saw the 19-year-old actress in an off the shoulder dress with a long pleated floral skirt as she lounged on an ivy-decorated chaise longue, then a third shot saw her dress in a translucent black tulle gown with ballet flats.

Monica seemed utterly taken aback by her daughter's beauty, as Deva has arguably inherited her mom's black hair, pout and strong eyebrows.

Fans seemed to equally adore Deva's photoshoot, although a couple of people got a bit confused by the photos.

© MIGUEL MEDINA Deva at Christian Dior's Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/25 collection

"Are these photos for this year or for previous years? You look very young", one person wrote. Another person posited: "I think these photos are from previous years", until someone confirmed: "it's her daughter".

Otherwise, most people couldn't help but comment about how stunning Deva looked in the campaign.

"So pretty omg", one person added. Another said she was "like mom".

© Mondadori Portfolio Monica Bellucci and new boyfriend Tim Burton

A third commented that the shots were: "A great balance of light fabric and scenery".

Deva has already taken the fashion industry by a storm, strutting down runways from Courrèges to Coperni, but she's also following in her parents' footsteps as an actress. The 19-year-old played parts in The Leopard and The Beautiful Summer.

Monica also shares daughter Léonie with Vincent who is 14-years-old. Presently, the 59-year-old is dating filmmaker Tim Burton. The couple made their red carpet debut in October 2023 together, looking thoroughly smitten with one another.

She said of their relationship: "What I can say … I’m glad I met the man, first of all," adding: "It's one of those encounters that rarely happens in life ... I know the man, I love him, and now I'm going to meet the director, another adventure begins."