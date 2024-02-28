Monica Bellucci, 59, displays incredible curves in black leather for age-defying PFW appearance

Monica Bellucci turned heads at the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday wearing a stunning, figure-enhancing outfit.

The 59-year-old showcased her incredible physique in a strapless, wide-legged, black jumpsuit that cinched in at the waist with a black buckled belt with silver hardware.

Adding some drama to her ensemble, she paired the chic outfit with a shiny, calf-length, black leather coat that boasted oversized lapels, and a matching patent clutch.

© Getty Images Monica's waist-cinching jumpsuit showcased her curves

Shielding her eyes from the flashing lights, Monica accessorized with dark sunglasses and small, hoop earrings.

The actress highlighted her ageless appearance with a soft makeup look that consisted of glossy pink lips and a flush of color to her cheeks.

There's no denying that Monica looks incredible, and she isn't afraid of turning 60 in September, instead choosing to embrace the aging process.

"There are so many women who are feeling free to get old in a different way," she told the Sunday Times Style magazine in 2021.

© Getty Images Monica looked gorgeous at the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week

"There are many different moments in life," she continued. "When you are very young, you have what in France they call la beauté du diable, the beauty of the devil, which is just natural, it is the beauty of youth, the beauty of a biological moment in your life."

She added: "And life goes on. The physique, it gets old, and we have to deal with that. There is nothing we can do. "

At the same time, we are lucky, because if we get old it means we have a long life. As the body goes down, the soul grows."

© Getty Images Monica isn't worried about growing older

Monica is also not concerned about obsessing over her weight, preferring her curves, wine, and pasta, with the occasional Pilates class, instead of following a strict diet.

"I am not obsessed. I've always been a curvy woman, never so skinny, that's my nature. And I want to get old in a peaceful way," she shared.

"When you are 50 or 60 you don't have the same needs as when you are 20. You change, like when your baby comes into the room, you see that the first thing is her. We come in second. This gives us another perspective."

© Getty Images Monica sat on the front row with Carla Bruni

The Italian star is a mom to two daughters, Deva, 20, and Léonie, 13, whom she shares with her ex-husband Vincent Cassel.

The former couple were married for 14 years but split in 2013. Monica has since found love with director, Tim Burton.

© Getty Images Vincent Cassel and Monica were married for 14 years

The pair were first linked in February 2023, but it wasn't until June that Monica confirmed her romance with the 65-year-old filmmaker.

What can I say… I'm glad I met the man, first of all," she told Elle France.

"It's one of those encounters that rarely happens in life… I know the man, I love him, and now I'm going to meet the director, another adventure begins."

© Getty Monica is now dating filmmaker Tim Burton

She added: "I love Tim. And I have great respect for Tim Burton."

At the time of the interview, Tim was directing his new girlfriend in the sequel to his iconic 1998 film Beetlejuice, which will star much of the original cast, including Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, plus newcomers Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux.

