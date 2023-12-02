Inside Layton Williams' swanky London flat as he gears up for Strictly quarter-final

Layton Williams has cemented himself as a force to be reckoned with on this year's Strictly Come Dancing series.

Last weekend, the Bad Education actor battled it out against TV star Angela Scanlon in the dreaded dance-off, earning himself and his pro partner, Nikita Kuzmin, a place in the Strictly quarter-final.

Relive their epic Argentine Tango in the video below...

WATCH: Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin's epic Argentine Tango

As the West End star prepares to dust off his dancing shoes for the Strictly quarter-final, join HELLO! as we take a look inside his seriously swanky London pad. Keep scrolling for a dose of dopamine décor…

When did Layton move to London?

© Getty Images Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2023

The actor moved to the Big Smoke from Bury in September 2022 when he purchased his first property in Dulwich, south London. He has since been transforming his property into a zen, hipster haven, teeming with plush furnishings and pops of bold colour.

Personalised kitchen

© Instagram

Frequently dubbed the heart of any home, Layton's kitchen is a real feast for the eyes. Putting his DIY skills to the test, he's created a calm oasis decked out with plenty of warm wood, bursts of red, and large windows to create a luminous, open space.

© Instagram

Bringing the outdoors inside, Layton has also added a touch of greenery with his myriad house plants. From snake plants to peace lilies, the star has well and truly created a mini jungle in his urban home.

Open-plan living space

© Instagram

Layton's living space is an open-plan dream! The 29-year-old has been working hard behind-the-scenes to create a relaxing, zen space with vibrant red accents.

Adding his own stamp, Layton even designed a snug banquette seating area which he describes as being the "perfect" spot where he can sit back and "chill".

Beyond this, the space really comes to life thanks to the addition of scatter cushions, dried flowers, cosy candles and stand-out artwork.

His dining room

© Instagram

Layton's dining room follows through from his open-plan kitchen. He has renovated a corner of his home and transformed it into a Scandi sun-drenched spot, making it the perfect area for a candlelit dinner.

The area features gorgeous bay windows, a chic chandelier and a retro wooden table surrounded by contrasting wooden chairs.

As for his tableware, Layton has kept things neutral with raffia placemats and gingham napkins. Perfection!

Cosy bedroom

© Instagram

The singer and actor's bedroom is all kinds of cosy. His room features a large double bed, a Victorian fireplace, ample storage space, funky lighting, and natural wooden floorboards.

As for soft furnishings, the star has opted for powder blue bedding and a statement cream rug emblazoned with a pink diamond design.

© Instagram

Fans and friends have been following Layton's renovations ever since he created an Instagram account dedicated entirely to his new home. And so far, the reactions have been extremely positive. "So cute loving the updates," wrote one, while another chimed in: "Looks perfectly perfect."

A third commented: "Looks gorgeous!" and a fourth sweetly added: "Place is looking great".