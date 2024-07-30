Peter Andre shares cheeky message as trolls question baby post

Peter Andre became a father for the fifth time earlier this year, welcoming baby girl Arabella with his wife, Emily Andre.

As with the two other children that the pair share together, Peter and Emily have taken the decision to obscure their daughter's face on social media. During the week, Peter shared the sweetest photo of his young daughter, with the father-of-five kissing Arabelle on the top of her head, and pointing out the cute triangle of hair she has above her neck.

WATCH: Peter Andre coos over baby daughter in sweet post

"Love her and the little triangle on the back of her head," the singer said. "So much."

Over the weekend, Emily shared a similar picture of Arabella, and one fan noted the little triangle on the young girl, posting about it.

© Instagram Peter sweetly posed with baby Arabella

One social media troll then decided that Peter had copied the fan, and cruelly said: "Coincidence someone else mentioned her triangle on Emily's post this morning."

Thankfully, Peter wasn't having any of it, and he quickly quipped back: "We're married so we steal each other's sayings... cute hey?"

© Instagram Peter is a full-time dad

Peter seemed to be in a jokey mood and when someone questioned why Peter and Emily didn't share face photos of their brood, the star said: "Isn't the back of her head cute?"

Little Arabella is growing up fast with mum Emily dubbing the tot a "chatterbox" in a sweet video. "Arabella is slowly becoming a little chatterbox; she clearly had a lot to talk about today. Whatever the age of your baby, talking to them is so important to help with their brain development, language, communication, and social skills.

© Instagram The singer shares three children with Emily

"Even when they are tiny, making lots of eye contact, repeating sounds back to them, and just generally chatting to them about the things you are doing are simple ways to start. Not only is it great for your baby, but it is so enjoyable for you!"

Despite a 16-year age difference between Peter and Emily, the two parents are clearly on the same wavelength, and Peter addressed their relationship ahead of their ninth anniversary earlier in the month.

© Instagram Peter and Emily welcomed Arabella earlier in the year

"I mean, she's not that sensible because she did marry me," Peter joked. "There are little differences between us, like music is one of the things I've noticed.

READ: Peter Andre pays tribute to 'one of a kind' wife Emily on special milestone

LOOK: Emily Andre's 'tall' daughter Amelia towers over brother Theo in rarely-seen family photo featuring baby Arabella

"When they say something like, 'This is an old classic.' And it's from 2015. I'm like, 'What do you mean an OLD classic?' I'm thinking 70s or 80s old classics. But it doesn't [matter], it's how you are with each other."