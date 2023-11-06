Princess Andre takes after model mum Katie Price in eye-catching co-ord

Princess Andre resembled her famous model mum Katie Price on Monday as she posed up a storm in a candyfloss pink co-ord.

In photos shared to Instagram, the trendy 16-year-old looked picture-perfect in a cosy knitted pink crop top which she teamed with a matching maxi skirt.

Channelling her model mum, she elevated her autumnal outfit with some layered necklaces and wore her flowing Rapunzel-like tresses down loose in a centre part.

In the background of her picture, Princess appeared to share a glimpse of her plush family living room decked out with an enormous sofa, cosy blankets, large candles and a blazing fire stretching beneath the mounted TV.

Captioning the snapshot, Princess simply penned: "Still your best," followed by a kissing emoji.

Her fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "So beautiful as always," while another chimed in: "Natural beauty."

A third commented: "So beautiful - looks like her Nan," and a fourth added: "Pink is gorgeous on you."

© Getty Images Princess is her model mum's mini-me

Elsewhere on her Instagram Stories, Princess took part in an impromptu Q&A session where she answered a few of her fans' burning questions.

And when asked, "Would you rather stay natural or have work done?" Princess responded with "Stay natural," followed by a pink heart emoji.

© Instagram The teen has reportedly signed a deal with fashion company PLT

Sharing a glimpse inside her dream festive plans, Princess also responded to a follower who quizzed, "Would you rather be at home for Christmas or abroad?" to which the youngster replied: "My dream is New York for Christmas."

When she's not working towards a future career in the world of fashion, Princess enjoys spending quality time with her boyfriend.

While the teen tends to keep her beau out of the spotlight, she occasionally shares snapshots of him over on her Instagram Stories.

© Instagram Princess Andre shared a glimpse of her boyfriend

Back in October, Princess shared a besotted selfie which showed the happy couple beaming from ear to ear. She also shared a rare relationship update as part of an Instagram Q&A.

When asked by one follower: "How are [you] and [your] boyfriend?" Princess was quick to answer: "We're really good [thank you]" alongside a smitten image of the couple posing in one of their cars.

© Getty Images Peter has weighed in on his daughter's romance

During the early stages of their romance, dad Peter didn't hold back from dishing on their relationship, explaining how he'd been feeling "stressed" about the whole situation.

Speaking at the launch of the Jorja Emerson Centre, a medical health clinic, the 'Mysterious Girl' singer told father Robin Emerson, whose daughter Jorja inspired the launch of the centre: "The first boyfriend thing, you're not missing out on anything."

According to The Sun, he added: "My daughter's going through that, I'm stressing like you would not believe. So that side of it, it's just not fun."