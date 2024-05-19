Peter Andre cuddles baby daughter Arabella in heart-melting picture

Singer Peter Andre has shared a precious new photo of his baby girl Arabella Rose.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker uploaded an adorable image of himself cuddling his newborn daughter from the comfort of his plush bed.

© Instagram Peter cherished cuddling his baby daughter

The star, who also shares Amelia and Theo with his wife Emily, looked besotted in the snapshot as he gently cradled his tiny tot's head and beamed for the camera.

Alongside the snapshot, he gushed: "Love my Sunday morning cuddles."

© Instagram Peter and Emily welcomed their daughter on 2 April

Peter's post prompted a flurry of heartwarming messages in the comments section. Bowled over by his sweet update, one follower wrote: "What a beautiful picture, so precious, such an amazing daddy", while a second added: "Best feeling in the world those newborn cuddles hey!" and a third remarked: "Enjoy these wholesome moments as they grow up too fast."

Lovebirds Peter and Emily welcomed their bundle of joy into the world on 2 April. The couple announced their baby's arrival just a day later, opting to share two candid hospital photos.

"Just minutes old… We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family. Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy," the couple wrote in their caption.

© Instagram The couple share three children together

"Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn't be happier."

Peter and Emily initially struggled to settle on a moniker for the newborn, before finally unveiling their chosen name exactly a month after welcoming their third child together.

In a sweet post, shared on social media, the mother-of-three wrote: "It's taken a while but after lots of deliberation we’ve finally decided. Arabella Rose Andréa. Thank you to the lovely Sarah Deakin @curation_studio for the beautiful photos!"

© Getty Images Emily and Peter wed in 2015

Peter, meanwhile, also took to Instagram to share his daughter's name alongside two photos of his newborn. "I think you've chosen a beautiful name @dr_emily_official Arabella Rose AndréaI LOVE it. And I love her... And you of course:)," he wrote.

Aside from Arabella, Amelia and Theo, Peter is also a doting dad to Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price.

© Getty Images Junior Andre, Princess Andre and Peter Andre attend the Pride of Britain Awards 2022

While budding singer Junior appears to be following in his famous dad's footsteps, Princess is pursuing a career in the world of beauty and fashion.

Back in February, the youngster launched her first ever jewellery line titled Sparkle by Princess Andre. Boasting 24 pieces, her collection includes a plethora of necklaces, bracelets and rings, which all reflect Princess's own personal style.