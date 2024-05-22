Martin Freeman makes rare appearance with girlfriend Rachel Benaissa

Sherlock actor Martin Freeman made an ultra-rare red carpet appearance with his girlfriend Rachel Benaissa at the Prince's Trust Awards on Tuesday evening.

The loved-up couple looked smitten as they posed for photographs ahead of the prestigious event held up Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London.

© Getty Images Martin Freeman and his girlfriend Rachel at The Prince's Trust Awards

Embracing the glitz and glamour, Martin, 50, looked dapper in a charcoal herringbone suit, a white shirt and a paisley tie. French actress Rachel, meanwhile, looked radiant dressed in an emerald-green shirt dress which she wore cinched in at the waist with a black leather belt.

She completed her look with a pair of sleek black strappy heels and highlighted her features with rosy blusher, a glossy lipstick, cat eyeliner and luminous highlighter.

© Getty Images The couple looked so loved-up as they posed for photographs

The loved-up couple joined a galaxy of stars on the red carpet, including the likes of Call the Midwife's Helen George, GMB's Kate Garraway and Line of Duty's Stephen Graham.

Presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were also on hand to present at the Awards. For the special occasion, the duo looked dapper in coordinating black suits and matching white umbrellas.

Whilst Martin and Rachel, 30, tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. It's thought that they made their relationship official in 2020.

© Getty Images Martin and Rachel at the "Ziggy Stardust" Global Premiere at Eventim Apollo in 2023

Rachel is a writer and actor and now resides in the UK. In 2020, she appeared in the hugely popular TV drama, Normal People, which launched the careers of Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones.

Beyond this, she's also starred in This Way Up alongside Aisling Bea, and the new Netflix movie Irish Wish, which stars Lindsay Lohan.

Since making their relationship official, the couple have made a string of smitten appearances, including in Liverpool where they celebrated the return of Martin's hit BBC show The Responder.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Martin and Rachel glammed up for the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall.

Martin's dating history

Prior to dating Rachel, Martin had been in a relationship with his Sherlock co-star Amanda Abbington. The former couple were together for 16 years after initially crossing paths on the set of Men Only in 2000.

Together the pair share teenage children Joe and Grace. While Martin tends to remain tight-lipped about his family life, he did tell Radio Times about the realities of parenting.

© Getty Images Martin and his previous partner, Amanda Abbington

Opening up, he said: "Me and their mum don’t live together so there are times where they're inevitably going to not be with you, or when they say, 'Maybe not this weekend.'

"It's hard not to feel hurt when they start doing things that don't involve you, even though you understand it and welcome it because it's totally natural."