Carrie Johnson's son Frankie looks so adorable in at-home photo ahead of major milestone

It feels like it was only yesterday that Carrie and Boris Johnson welcomed their youngest son, Frankie. On Thursday, he couldn't have looked more adorable when he was captured rocking a pair of brightly coloured shoes.

The infant appeared to be pictured in his magical countryside bedroom, lying on the bed donning his perfectly polished shoes, dinosaur leggings, and a cosy yellow and green knitted jumper.

Baby Frankie will be walking soon

"Nearly on the move [red love heart emoji]," the proud mum penned implying the little one will soon be walking around.

Frankie's elder siblings Wilfred, three, and Romy, two, are inseparable and are always pictured running around their beautiful country mansion, Brightwell Manor, so they will no doubt be delighted to have a third member of their family to play with.

Frankie has such a sweet bond with his elder siblings

Despite not being quite ready to run around with his elder siblings just yet, Frankie has the sweetest bond with his brother and sister who have been pictured countlessly doting on their baby brother from the moment he arrived.

Eldest Wilfred was captured cooing over Frankie in the adorable photos Carrie shared announcing the news she had given birth to him in July last year.

Romy and Wifred will no doubt be excited for their baby brother to run around with them

In the image, Frankie and Wilfred are sitting on their parent's sprawling hardwood bed which was covered in elegant white cotton bedding. Wilfred could be seen sweetly tucking in his baby brother who was snoozing against two of Carrie's beautiful blue and white scatter cushions that sat on top of her bed.

In the caption, Carrie referenced how wonderfully Wilfred and Romy embraced their younger brother since his arrival.

"[...]Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten[...]" she wrote in a lengthy caption.

Carrie and Boris married in May 2021 in a secret ceremony before celebrating their nuptials with a lavish party in 2022. The party was held at Daylesford House in the Cotswolds, a 1,500-acre estate with a Grade I-listed country house, an orangery, a heart-shaped orchard, a secret garden and a swimming pool.