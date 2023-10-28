Emily Andre shares ultra-rare photo alongside step-daughter Princess Andre and daughter Amelia from family holiday

Emily Andre announced she is pregnant with her third child last week, and has since jetted off on holiday to Cyprus with her adoring family members.

On Saturday, the doctor shared an ultra-rare photo alongside her step-daughter, Princess Andre, 16, and daughter Amelia, ten, to mark the start of their trip abroad. In the photo, the trio looked so close as they posed outside of Theta, a Mediterranean restaurant.

The trio have such a close bond

Alongside the photo, which was originally shared by her husband, Peter Andre, Emily added a GIF of multiple red love hearts. Emily looked so gorgeous in a light grey silk dress that featured long sleeves and a sharp collar as well as a pair of glittery sandals.

Doting step-daughter Princess also looked beautiful wearing a vibrant blue maxi dress which she matched with a pair of white cork wedges, and left her ice-blonde ringlets to cascade past her shoulders.

Peter is so proud of his beautiful wife

Meanwhile, little Amelia looked adorable, in a lemon-hued top, a pair of white summer shorts, and pink sandals.

Peter also shared a second photo of his wife and commented on how incredible his pregnant wife looked in a dazzling orange dress.

He penned: "Pregnant and beautiful @emilyandre," alongside a photo of the brunette beauty donning the satsuma-hued number. In the snap, she threw her arms up joyfully whilst standing in front of a row of palm trees.

Emily looked so gorgeous and replied with another GIF that read: "Awww," alongside cartoon love hearts.

The happy couple shared their joyous baby news on Instagram

Emily and Peter announced they are expecting their third child with a heartfelt post on Instagram. The loved-up couple looked happier than ever in cosy jumpers whilst Emily held a string of baby scans.

"We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we [smiley face emoji]."

Friends of the couple couldn't wait to rush in with messages in the comments section. Dr Zoe Williams was one of the first to weigh in writing: "Huge congratulations guys xxx," alongside a string of red love heart emojis. Meanwhile, Alex Beresford replied: "Congratulations guys," alongside two red love heart emojis.

As well as Amelia, Peter, and Emily share seven-year-old Theo, and in addition to Princess, she is the doting stepmother to Junior Andre, 18, whom the Mysterious Girl singer shares with his ex-wife Katie Price.