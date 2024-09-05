Meet Brad Pitt's two younger siblings who keep away from the spotlight

Brad Pitt is without a doubt one of the most recognisable faces in Hollywood with the leading man having led several iconic films like Fight Club, World War Z and Ocean's Eleven.

The 60-year-old is also noticeable with his high-profile relationships, including marriages to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie. However, despite this the star's family life is less known, with his younger brother and sister both choosing to stay out of the spotlight despite their A-lister brother.

Both Doug and Julie have followed different paths, becoming philanthropists, so here's everything you need to know about Brad's siblings…

Doug Pitt

Born in 1966, Doug is Brad's younger brother and while his A-list brother was born in Oklahoma, Doug was born following the family's move to Springfield, Missouri.

While Brad has since moved to Hollywood, Doug has actually remained in the area, and in a 2017 interview, he shared: "The greatest compliment I can give [the town] is that I chose to raise my kids here.

© Adam Bettcher Doug is a successful businessman

"I had the luxury of being able to do that anywhere in the world, and I chose Springfield. I'm very fortunate to have all my family here, except my brother ... all [my wife's] family are here ... I'm sentimental to it."

Missouri certainly runs through Doug's veins and in 2008, he founded Care to Learn, which aims to meet the hunger, health and hygiene needs of students in the state. This isn't the only philanthropic work that Doug is involved in as he also holds roles with WorldServe International and is a Goodwill Ambassador to Tanzania.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Doug is a Goodwill Ambassador to Tanzania

The businessman has spread his wings wide and is active in both the tech and real estate industries. In 1991 Doug founded ServiceWorld Computer Center, which merged with TSI in 2013 before Doug relaunched the brand as the Pitt Technology Group in 2017. In 2024, he founded the Pitt Development Group, a real estate business focused on medical offices.

Doug has a little bit of acting experience, appearing in two advertisements, and he admitted that he sought the advice of his older sibling for the role. "When this came along, we kind of talked for about a month," he told Nova FM. "When I finally thought, 'Okay, I think we're going to do this,' I did call him and [Brad was] like, 'Hey, sounds fun. Go do it.'"

© Hannah Foslien Doug is married to Lisa and the couple share three children

Doug has been married to wife Lisa for over 30 years and the pair have welcomed three children: son Landon and daughters Sydney and Reagan.

Julie Neal

Julie is Brad's younger sister and was welcomed into the world in 1969. Like her older brother, Doug, Julie was born in Springfield.

© Instagram Julie is incredibly close to her parents

Julie followed in Doug's footsteps when it came to her career and during a visit to Ethiopia, she became invested in working towards getting clean water for the country. She currently serves as a water ambassador for WorldServe International.

Julie is married to husband Rob Neal and the pair share five children. The duo welcomed son Caleb and twin daughters Josie and Rylie before adopting sons Caden and Cruz from Ethiopia.

© Instagram Julie is proud of her large family

Opening up on her family life, Julie shared: "Honestly, I lived in a bubble here in our town with my three older kids, and I really didn’t think about much beyond here, and God just called my family to adopt. We have the space, the love… all of our kids were on board."