Peter Andre's wife Emily reveals cute nickname for baby Arabella after naming dilemma

Peter Andre and his wife Emily may have had a hard time coming up with a beautiful name for their newborn baby Arabella, but that hasn't stopped them from coining several nicknames.

In a new post over the weekend, the TV personality revealed the latest nickname – and it's very cute. Sharing his wife Emily's story on his own page, the doting mum was seen affectionately cradling the tiny tot. Watch the video below...

WATCH: Emily Andre reveals adorable nickname for baby daughter

"Little Belle watching the kids play water balloons [red heart emoji]," the clip was simply captioned. Baby Arabella was dressed in a colourful feather-patterned sleepsuit, which is available to buy from Fred and Noah.

Prior to announcing her name, Peter would refer to her as his "bubba" whilst doting on her. "Obviously it's always hard at the beginning, but she's such a good baby," he gushed when she was days old. "She's just perfect. She's got all of Theo's features but with the dark colouring. I just love her."

The couple, who have been married since 2015, had been at loggerheads over the name, and had taken up to a month to pick one for her.



In a sweet post, shared on social media in May, the mother-of-three wrote: "It's taken a while but after lots of deliberation we've finally decided. Arabella Rose Andréa. Thank you to the lovely Sarah Deakin @curation_studio for the beautiful photos!"

Proud dad Peter also took to Instagram to share his daughter's name alongside two photos of his newborn.

"I think you've chosen a beautiful name @dr_emily_official Arabella Rose AndréaI LOVE it. And I love her.. and you of course:)," he wrote.

© Instagram Peter and Emily welcomed their newborn daughter on 2 April

The new parents have been in a baby bubble ever since they welcomed their little girl on 2 April. At the time of the arrival, Peter announced: "Just minutes old… We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family.

"Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy. Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn't be happier."

© Instagram Peter and Emily with their elder children

Touching upon the difficulty of finding the perfect name, he added: "Only thing is…. She has no name yet. Help! Thanks to all the doctors, midwives and staff at Musgrove Park Hospital Taunton. You were incredible.

"And Emily's parents, whom I adore. You have both been incredible. I'm so happy. Just off to hold her. Thanks everyone for reading."

The couple are also doting parents to Amelia, ten, and Theo, seven, while the pop shares son Junior,18, and daughter Princess, 16, with ex-wife Katie Price.