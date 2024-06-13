Junior Andre goes Instagram official with new girlfriend Jasmine

Budding singer Junior Andre has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend Jasmine Orr.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Peter Andre's son uploaded two smitten snapshots featuring Celebs Go Dating star Jasmine, 23. The pair looked so loved-up in the images as they enjoyed a romantic meal complete with lavish cocktails.

© Instagram The smitten couple enjoyed a romantic date night

In one image, Junior could be seen planting a tender kiss on his girlfriend's cheek. For the special occasion, singer Junior donned a trendy black bomber jacket and a white T-shirt.

Jasmine, meanwhile, exuded glamour in a cropped cream top and a pair of figure-hugging jeans. She wore her glossy brunette locks in a sleek centre part and highlighted her features with a bronzed palette of makeup.

© Instagram Junior went Instagram official with his girlfriend Jasmine

"It's my Birthday!! Wouldn't want to spend it any other way", the Slide hitmaker wrote in his caption.

Junior's sister Princess, 16, was among the first to comment. Reacting to her brother's post, the influencer simply penned: "Happy birthday" followed by a love heart.

Elsewhere, one follower noted: "Happy birthday @officialjunior_andre make a lovely couple", while a second added: "I bet a few hearts will be broken with this pic lol happy birthday" and a third chimed in: "Happy birthday, what a beautiful photo."

© Getty Images Peter shares Junior with his ex Katie Price

Rumours of Junior and Jasmine's blossoming romance emerged after Junior took part in an impromptu Instagram Q&A session earlier this year during which he revealed he wasn't single.

When one social media user asked: "Snog, marry or avoid - Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner & Kim Kardashian," Junior was quick to answer: "None. Why? Cause I've got a good girl at home."

Who is Jasmine Orr?

Jasmine has starred on dating reality series Celebs Go Dating. She appeared on the show back in 2023 where she briefly dated Love Island's Adam Collard who had also been linked to Kate Moss' sister Lottie.

© Getty Images Jasmine shot to fame on E4's Celebs Go Dating

The TV star is a salon assistant manager and an influencer with an impressive Instagram following of over 22,000.

Junior's career

The singer is currently following in his father's footsteps. He signed a record deal at the age of 16, and released his debut single, Slide, back in 2022. He has since released a second single called Only One.