Inside Jordan Pickford's very private home life: His 2 adorable kids and childhood sweetheart wife

Jordan Pickford plays as a goalkeeper for Premier League club Everton and the England national team.

The 30-year-old is back on our screens once again this summer as he takes part in the 2024 UEFA Euro tournament.

© Gareth Cattermole The couple tied the knot in 2020

As Jordan continues to dazzle on the pitch, join us as we take a closer look at his private life away from the spotlight with his wife Megan and their two children...



© Getty Images Jordan's wife Megan Jordan and his wife Megan are childhood sweethearts. They met while at school and have reportedly been together since they were 14. While the pair didn't officially announce their engagement, Megan was spotted wearing a gobstopper diamond ring in 2018 during an England match at the World Cup.

© Getty Images Their marriage They went on to legally tie the knot in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, but were unable to have their dream wedding due to restrictions. In 2022, the couple had a fairytale ceremony in the dreamy Maldives complete with pink roses and pampas grass. Their wedding was an intimate affair with just 13 guests in attendance. Alongside a carousel of stunning images taken during their big day, Megan gushed: "Worth the wait for the most magical day with my soulmate. Introducing The Pickfords 18.06.2022."

© Instagram Jordan and Megan's son Arlo In February 2019, the duo welcomed their first child - a son called Arlo. At the time of Arlo's birth, Megan wrote on social media: "9 months preparing… To fall in love for a lifetime. We are delighted to share that we welcomed Baby Pickford into the world early on 17.02.2019 weighing 7lbs 5oz."



© Instagram Jordan and Megan's daughter Ostara They went on to welcome their second child - a daughter called Ostara - in 2023. The couple announced her birth on social media in a sweet post that read: "Welcome to the world Ostara Haze Pickford. Our dinky dotty dream come true." In order to protect Arlo and Ostara's privacy, Megan and Jordan keep their children's faces hidden from social media.

© Instagram Their pet dog Aside from their two children, Jordan and Megan are also proud owners of an adorable Cavapoo pup.

