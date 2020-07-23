Jamie Oliver thrilled with son Buddy's 'old school' hobby - and you'll be amazed The celebrity chef is a doting dad to five children

Jamie Oliver revealed his son Buddy has a new hobby - and it's bound to keep him busy throughout the summer holidays!

On Thursday, the celebrity chef shared a photo of his son sitting at the wooden table in the garden of their £6million mansion in Essex, which he had transformed into a creative work station. "This makes me happy old school entertainment," Jamie captioned the post, which was shared on his Instagram Stories.

MORE: Jools Oliver reveals worries for 'different' son River ahead of attending all-boys school

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver shares funny video of wife Jools dancing with their sons River and Buddy

Although Buddy was surrounded by several mini pots of brightly-coloured paints, he was not attempting any old painting, but getting stuck into decorating a model plane. The snap showed the nine-year-old looking intently at the manual propped in front of him while his back was to the camera, and he was seemingly unaware his dad was documenting his progress. With several parts of the plane still not constructed or painted and an array of brushes, glue and other equipment scattered across the table, there appeared to be plenty more hours of fun to be had.

Buddy painted his model plane in the garden of their Essex home

This is just Buddy's latest creative project; he also showed off his artistic skills at the beginning of July when he spraypainted an old three-wheeled van in a pale pink, retro 1970s design. So as well as possessing impressive culinary skills learnt from his dad Jamie, Buddy may also have a career in the arts in the future!

Jamie Oliver has revealed Buddy's artistic skills in the past

Jamie and his wife Jools share five children: daughters Poppy, 18, Daisy, 17, Petal, 11, and sons Buddy, nine, and River, three. Although the pair revealed that they would love to welcome a sixth child, Jools recently made the heartbreaking confession that since welcoming son River in 2016 she has suffered three miscarriages.

During a chat on Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton's Made By Mammas podcast, Zoe said: "When you first came in the podcast you said you were contemplating, you really wanted to go for a sixth child." Jools replied: "I really do, I really do but I've just had three miscarriages since then and I'm thinking… and a recent one three weeks ago and I'm thinking: 'No,' I dunno. I do want to, but I've got to mentally check that it's a good idea to do. And also physically because I am 45 as I always say, nearly 46. So it's a little bit dodgy."

READ: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares rare look at stunning second wedding dress