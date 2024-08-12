Jennifer Garner shares look inside her alternate living situation on set: 'It's bleak'

Jennifer Garner is having the absolute best time living out her Marvel Cinematic Universe life once again after reprising her role as Elektra for the new box office smash Deadpool & Wolverine.

The actress, 52, took on her sai-wielding assassin once again for a cameo role in the film, and has now taken to social media to elaborate on what living on a Marvel set as Elektra can really look like.

Take a look through Jennifer's new glimpse of her alternate on-set living situation, and why she thinks it might be too "bleak" for normal audiences…

Jennifer Garner's Marvel set living situation

The star simply captioned the video: "Roommates," and received a host of entertained reactions from fans, who left comments like: "Oh my gosh this content is so much fun!" and: "Does literally anyone not love you?!?" as well as: "I really hope Elektra didn't sleep in her clothes…"

The mom-of-three returned to the role for the first time in nearly four decades, last appearing as the character in the spin-off film dedicated to Elektra Natchios in 2005, after her appearance in 2003's Daredevil opposite now ex-husband Ben Affleck.

She posted an emotional tribute to Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy soon after the film's release for bringing her character back to life and giving Elektra a satisfying ending.

© Getty Images The actress joined the cast of "Deadpool & Wolverine" to play Elektra Natchios once again

"I remember the moment @slevydirect and @vancityreynolds had the idea for Elektra Natchios to show up in @deadpoolmovie 3 — we were on the set of The Adam Project and they gave each other this look they have that can communicate an idea, 20 pages of dialogue, nuclear codes — there is a crazy artistic kismet between those two," she penned.

"Other than trying to convince my kids' preschool buddies that I was secretly a ninja, I hadn't picked up Elektra's sais since 2004; I was fit, but not @marvel fit."

MORE: Jennifer Garner inundated with praise as she laughs off mishap at Comic-Con

She expanded upon the grueling training regimen she took up to prepare for the role, including calisthenics, weight training, swimming, aerobics, and sai-twirling. "I didn't know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did."

© Instagram She underwent a rigorous training regimen for the role

"They are gifted in many ways, but seeing and elevating people around them is at the top of the list." Ryan returned the favor with a tribute of his own to his The Adam Project co-star.

MORE: Jennifer Garner makes red hot public appearance in minidress

"This @jennifer.garner person. She has a blackbelt in nice, but has inside her, an unblinking hurricane of vengeance™," he wrote.

© Cinematic / Alamy Stock Photo "I didn't know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did."

"I've worked with Jen twice now. She brings a completely different scope of skills to each movie but can't hide one detail… I don't care how talented someone is, you can't hide humanity."

MORE: Jennifer Garner's discovery at home with three kids sparks reaction from fans

"She's not only one of my [favorite] performers, she's one of my [favorite] people. I love her and I will now and always, owe her one. Or five. What a baller."

Since its July 25 release, Deadpool & Wolverine has become a beast at the box office, having grossed over $1 billion worldwide to date, the second highest grossing movie of the year so far (behind Inside Out 2).