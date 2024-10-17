Hailey Bieber reveals exciting new chapter after welcoming baby Jack in first interview since birth

Hailey Bieber has given her first interview since welcoming her baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, with husband Justin Bieber in August.

However, rather than opening up about life as a new mom, the 27-year-old model chose to focus on her flourishing beauty empire, Rhode, in a candid conversation with WWD.

Hailey, who recently skipped the Victoria's Secret fashion show, instead made headlines with the latest news from her beauty brand.

In a move that’s set to leave the fashion and beauty world buzzing, Hailey revealed that iconic '90s supermodel Claudia Schiffer is the new face of her Rhode skincare line. It’s a collaboration that celebrates timeless beauty and represents Hailey’s mission to make Rhode’s appeal transcend generations.

"I wanted to use someone who transcended several different generations and demographics," Hailey explained. "When I think of Claudia, the iconicness is immediate. Plus, her reach and impact on so many different age groups is undeniable."

The decision to bring Claudia, 54, on board wasn’t just about tapping into nostalgia. Hailey shared how the legendary supermodel has always been an inspiration to her.

"She's someone I've admired for a long time. Her imagery has been on several of our Rhode mood boards since we started," she gushed. Claudia is now the star of Rhode’s latest launch, the Barrier Butter, an intensive nighttime moisturizing balm that’s already capturing attention in the beauty world.

In her interview, Hailey also touched on the challenges of running her own business and the lessons she’s learned along the way. "Mistakes are going to happen," she admitted. "There will be bumps in the road, which are out of your control, but you need to pivot, run, and work with them as they come."

Despite the occasional hurdles, Hailey’s entrepreneurial spirit remains unstoppable. Her innovative Rhode Lip Case – an iPhone case that includes a compartment for the brand's Peptide Lip Treatment – was a huge success. Now, she’s eager to explore more ways to combine beauty with technology, teasing that she’s got more creative ideas in the pipeline. "I would love to continue playing in the world of tech merch – like the lip phone cases," she hinted.

This entrepreneurial energy has also taken Rhode to new heights geographically. It was just announced that Rhode has opened a pop-up store in London, a major milestone for Hailey’s brand as it continues to grow its global presence.

While Hailey's professional life is soaring, her personal life has faced some turbulence. Recently, her husband, Justin Bieber, has been dragged into the controversy surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs, after it emerged that the two spent time together during Justin’s younger years. Diddy is currently facing serious allegations, including sex trafficking and racketeering charges, which he denies.

Amid the scandal, Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, has spoken out to defend Justin. Stephen, 58, described the "Peaches" singer as "one of the bravest artists ever," praising his strength through challenging times. "I'm just glad he connected with a great gal to help him survive," Stephen said, referring to his daughter Hailey.

The Baldwin patriarch also touched on the couple’s new chapter as parents, saying Justin and Hailey’s happiness and well-being are more evident than ever. Stephen couldn't help but gush about his new grandson. "He's incredibly cute," he beamed, adding that it's only a matter of time before Jack makes his public debut.

New parenthood seems to be suiting Hailey and Justin, who tied the knot in 2018 after a whirlwind romance. According to Stephen, they’ve embraced this time with their newborn in a laid-back, private manner. "They're just spending really sweet, private quality time with Jack, and we're just getting ready to watch him come out on the world here, come out on the scene," he said.

Stephen, who is clearly relishing his new role as a grandfather, even offered up his babysitting services with a smile: "Sometimes grandpa can clean up. You know what I'm saying?"