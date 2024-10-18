The Rookie's Eric Winter and striking famous wife look loved up in new celebratory photos

Eric Winter and Roselyn Sanchez stole the limelight at their star-studded event over the weekend.

The Rookie star and his Palm Republic rum co-founder, Brad Parkes, threw a lavish party at the Juniper Lounge and Grande at 1 West Hollywood — and it looked like a lot of fun!

Eric rocked a burgundy shirt, blazer and jeans, while the Grand Hotel actress wowed in a strapless, leather jumpsuit.

The longtime couple wrapped their arms around one another as they posed for photos to promote the rum.

They were also joined by Eric's The Rookie co-stars including Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Melissa O’Neil, Deric Augustine and Richard T. Jones. The show's creator Alexi Hawley also showed up to support Eric.

Launched in June 2024, Palm Republic is described as the "ultimate year-round spirit," and has been a labor of love.

Eric has Roselyn to thank for his creation as he first fell in love with rum when he met his now in-laws on his first trip to Puerto Rico. His passion for the spirit led to the development of Palm Republic.

© Brian Lau Xian Yang and Samantha Linares Eric Winter supported by Roselyn Sanchez and his The Rookie co-stars at Palm Republic event

He's spent the last two years collaborating with expert mixologists and masters of spirits to achieve his unique premium rum.

When it launched, Eric took to X and wrote: "Yesss! I mean it when I say, I can’t wait.

"This has been a journey and I’m so proud of Palm Republic! You are going to love it! I mean it."

© Brian Lau Xian Yang and Samantha Linares Eric and Roselyn looked picture perfect

Eric and Roselyn are incredibly supportive of one another and their various ventures as well as raising a family together.

They welcomed daughter Sebella in 2012 and son Dylan in 2017, and the Devious Maids star says Eric is a fantastic dad.

© Brian Lau Xian Yang and Samantha Linares The Palm Republic event looked like lots of fun

"He's an amazing father," she told Home & Family. "As a woman, when you think about … being a mother at some point, you're very blessed and very lucky if you find someone who is going to be an amazing dad."

In turn, Eric commends his wife's tenacity and passion for life. "I admire her drive and commitment to anything she wants to do," he said. "She tells me all the time, 'I want to do this, I have no idea how I'm going to do it, but I want to do this' and she makes it happen. It’s a true inspiration to me."

© Eric Winter/Instagram Eric and Roselyn Sánchez with their children, Sebella and Dylan

Palm Republic is currently sold online and initially launched in stores in Florida and will be expanding throughout stores in the country.

The brand has partnered with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which was created to help Gold Star and fallen first responder families as well as injured veterans and first responders.

The rum recently won a gold medal at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, which is the biggest competition in the country.