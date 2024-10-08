Jennifer Hudson mourns devastating loss — why it's even more emotional

Jennifer Hudson is joining the music world in mourning the loss of the great Cissy Houston, a celebrated gospel and R&B singer who was also the mother of musical icon Whitney Houston.

Cissy passed away yesterday, October 7, at the age of 91 after spending time in hospice care for Alzheimer's disease. Her death comes over 12 years after her daughter Whitney passed away at the age of 48 in January of 2012.

Jennifer, 43, took to social media to post a heartfelt tribute to Cissy, acknowledging that mother and daughter can finally be together again. "Cissy Houston, what a life you lived!"

She penned: "You have shared so much with the world — now rest in your eternal reward. I can only imagine the great reunion taking place in heaven today. Get that heavenly choir together!!"

Fans echoed the same sentiment in the comments section, writing: "Mother and daughter reunited," and: "Awww. Now, she's reunited with her baby," as well as: "Heartbreaking. What an amazing talent. And human being. Run to Whitney, and rest in power. You were loved."

What makes the loss so poignant for Jennifer is that it comes just one day after she made an appearance at the American Music Awards' 50th anniversary special on Sunday to honor Whitney. Watch a bit of the special below...

The talk show host also wore a beautiful latex and sheer black gown, a reimagining of Whitney's gown from the 1994 ceremony, held 30 years earlier, to perform a medley of her hits, including "I Will Always Love You."

Jennifer has long been a fan of the late great, most notably performing her 1992 hit in front of her at the 2010 BET Honors, and once again in 2012 at the Grammy Awards, which were held the day after her tragic passing.

Last year on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the American Idol alum remembered the "I Have Nothing" singer and paying tribute to her on several occasions.

"It's like a reflecting time for me to be like, 'Wow, I did this.' And to receive my first Grammy from my idol, which was Whitney Houston," she gushed, showing a clip from the 2009 ceremony, when Jennifer was awarded Best R&B Album by Whitney herself.

"Do you see my face? I have to say, there's nothing like winning a Grammy as a musician. But to receive it from Whitney Houston herself? Baby…you have no idea."

"I used to sit in my mother's hallway…and 'I Will Always Love You' would play and I would create a harmony note on top of it. And my mama'd be like, 'Is that the record player?' It was my way of creating my duet with my idol."

She continued: "So to get to the Grammys, and to receive my Grammy from her…and to sing at the Grammys in honor of her legacy, and her death, was such a 'phew!' moment for me. I remember being that young little girl, singing her songs, as a kid dreaming of being in that space. So to be on stage, at the Grammys, and sing in her absence, in her honor and memory."

"That whole moment…that moment took me out."